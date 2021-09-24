checkAd

Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Arrives in California

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.09.2021, 14:30  |  22   |   |   

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced its official arrival in California, where it will deploy safe and innovative e-scooters throughout Santa Barbara County after securing a one-year permit. The initial fleet will roll out in Isla Vista, with plans to expand throughout the County.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005072/en/

Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Arrives in California (Photo: Business Wire)

Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Arrives in California (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re thrilled to officially bring our e-scooters to California, with the initial launch in the vibrant county of Santa Barbara,” said Gian Luca Spriano, Director of International Business Development. “Our safe, sustainable and affordable micro-mobility offerings will provide residents with an alternative way of meeting their first-and-last-mile needs and offer tourists an experiential way of exploring the city.”

To demonstrate its commitment to driving awareness and adoption of micro-mobility solutions, Helbiz plans to implement community engagement initiatives across the city throughout the duration of its permit. This will include frequent safety events with Helbiz-branded helmet giveaways, the implementation of a local Helbiz Apprenticeship Program to provide career pathway opportunities in the high-demand micro-mobility industry, and discounted rides for low-income residents through the Helbiz Access Program.

Helbiz will also open a local office and warehouse to run its operations on the ground, employing a full-time team to ensure its fleet is charged, repaired and well-maintained. As part of the company’s ongoing safety guidelines, each device is cleaned and disinfected regularly.

Users can download the Helbiz mobile app on iOS and Android to instantly geolocate, rent and unlock e-scooters directly from their smartphones with just a tap. There is a flat fee of $1 to unlock the device, followed by a $0.35 charge per minute of riding time. Helbiz also offers a subscription plan for $39.99 per month up to 30-minute per day.

For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 35 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app.

Seite 1 von 3
Helbiz Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Arrives in California Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced its official arrival in California, where it will deploy safe and innovative e-scooters throughout Santa …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Efficacy and Safety Data for GlycoMimetics’ Lead Investigational Drug Uproleselan Published in ...
Tilray to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on October 7, 2021
Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering
Celanese Updates Acetyl Chain Regional Dynamics
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of InnovAge Holding ...
The Gates of Hell are Open: Diablo II: Resurrected Now Live
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.09.21Helbiz Partners with Drover AI to Bring Artificial Intelligence to Scooter Sharing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Helbiz to Attend CODE 2021 Conference in Beverly Hills
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Helbiz Media Announces Partnership with Amazon
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Helbiz starring at MicroMobility.io in San Francisco
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Helbiz Inc. Announces Partnership between Helbiz Media and FOX Networks Group to Broadcast Serie B Championship
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Helbiz to Participate in the Benzinga Electric Vehicles Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Helbiz Announces Sponsorship of First Switzerland Electric Boat Ceremony
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Launches Fleet of E-Scooters in Durham, North Carolina
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21Helbiz to Participate in the 6th Annual Colliers Securities Virtual Institutional Investor Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Helbiz Partners With VOX to Launch a New Experiential Service to Explore the History of Washington, D.C.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten