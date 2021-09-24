checkAd

RoodMicrotec Verdicts ratified by the Court of Appeal

Deventer, September 24, 2021 RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today announces that the Court of Appeal has given a verdict in the legal proceedings as announced in the press release on August 7, 2019. The Court of Appeal ratified the verdicts of the Subdistrict Court of Zwolle and sentenced the debtor to bear the costs of appeal.

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The Company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec’s headquarters are located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com

Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega - CFO
Telephone: +31 570 745623        Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com        Web: www.roodmicrotec.com

This press release is published in English and German. In case of conflict between these versions, the English version shall prevail.

RoodMicrotec Verdicts ratified by the Court of Appeal Deventer, September 24, 2021 – RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today announces that the Court of Appeal has given a verdict in the legal proceedings as announced in the press release …

