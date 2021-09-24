checkAd

Levitee Labs Announces DTC Eligibility Approval

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.09.2021, 14:45  |  31   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levitee Labs Inc. (the "Company" or "Levitee Labs”) (CSE: LVT) (OTCPK: LVTTF), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to announce that it’s common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) in the United States (USA).

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled though DTC are considered "DTC eligible". With an accelerated settlement period and reduced costs for investors and brokers, DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's shares in the United States.

Levitee Labs Inc’s common shares have been made eligible for book-entry delivery and depository services of the Depository trust Company to facility electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States. DTC eligibility will simplify the process of trading and is expected to enhance the liquidity of the Company’s common shares on the OTC Markets where Levitee Labs trades under the symbol “LVTTF”.

The company’s shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol “LVT”.

Founder and CEO Pouya Farmand states, “We are pleased to have obtained our DTC eligibility. This eligibility will simplify the process of trading shares in the USA, which will be beneficial to Levitee and our shareholders. With DTC eligibility, the increased accessibility and visibility is expected to attract greater investment and trading liquidity from American investors as our shares will be available to a broader range of investors as we continue to expand our business.”

About Levitee Labs Inc.

Levitee Labs is establishing itself as a leader in the integrative wellness space. Through leveraging an M&A regimen that focuses on the centralization of complementary integrative wellness assets, Levitee Labs aims to transform mental health and addiction treatments through the integration of psychedelic medicines and therapies. The company’s current portfolio of assets includes: ACT Medical Centres, a group of five addiction and pain treatment clinics in Alberta; Block MD, the first technology company in Alberta to receive provincial approval for electronic -prescriptions in the addiction treatment space; three pharmacies operating in Alberta specialized in filling prescriptions for patients with substance use disorders, mental health conditions, and chronic pain; Earth Circle Organics, a direct-to-consumer and wholesaler of supplements and superfood products with 180+ SKUs in its product lineup across three brands and MONKE Nutraceuticals, a company specialized in developing and distributing premium functional mushroom supplements sold via online portals as well as brick and mortar retailers. Further information about Levitee Labs is available on its website at leviteelabs.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Levitee Labs Announces DTC Eligibility Approval VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Levitee Labs Inc. (the "Company" or "Levitee Labs”) (CSE: LVT) (OTCPK: LVTTF), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Surgalign Holdings Announces Management Changes
Management's trading with SP Group shares
Bavarian Nordic’s COVID-19 Funding Agreement with the Danish Ministry of Health Receives Final ...
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Court Hearing Date to Approve Proposed Acquisition by Xeris ...
Iveda Completes Audit, Files Form 10-12g and Applies for Uplisting to the OTCQB
DRAWDOWN OF THE SECOND ADVANCE PURSUANT TO FINANCING ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN VALOE CORPORATION AND ...
CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Discloses Receipt of Notice from NYSE American Regarding Non-Compliance ...
Luxury retailer Christofle selects GetFeedback by Momentive to bring in-store excellence online and ...
PGS Awarded Contract Offshore Suriname
Stellantis and TotalEnergies welcome Mercedes-Benz as a new partner of Automotive Cells Company ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Smart Employee Benefits Inc. Corporate Update
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Closing of $10.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
Duck Creek Technologies Positioned as a Leader in Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for P&C Platforms, ...
LexaGene Adopts Corporate Governance Charters and Policies
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...