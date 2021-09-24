Levitee Labs Announces DTC Eligibility Approval

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled though DTC are considered "DTC eligible". With an accelerated settlement period and reduced costs for investors and brokers, DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's shares in the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levitee Labs Inc. (the " Company " or " Levitee Labs ”) (CSE: LVT) (OTCPK: LVTTF), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to announce that it’s common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) in the United States (USA).

Levitee Labs Inc’s common shares have been made eligible for book-entry delivery and depository services of the Depository trust Company to facility electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States. DTC eligibility will simplify the process of trading and is expected to enhance the liquidity of the Company’s common shares on the OTC Markets where Levitee Labs trades under the symbol “LVTTF”.

The company’s shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol “LVT”.

Founder and CEO Pouya Farmand states, “We are pleased to have obtained our DTC eligibility. This eligibility will simplify the process of trading shares in the USA, which will be beneficial to Levitee and our shareholders. With DTC eligibility, the increased accessibility and visibility is expected to attract greater investment and trading liquidity from American investors as our shares will be available to a broader range of investors as we continue to expand our business.”

About Levitee Labs Inc.

Levitee Labs is establishing itself as a leader in the integrative wellness space. Through leveraging an M&A regimen that focuses on the centralization of complementary integrative wellness assets, Levitee Labs aims to transform mental health and addiction treatments through the integration of psychedelic medicines and therapies. The company’s current portfolio of assets includes: ACT Medical Centres, a group of five addiction and pain treatment clinics in Alberta; Block MD, the first technology company in Alberta to receive provincial approval for electronic -prescriptions in the addiction treatment space; three pharmacies operating in Alberta specialized in filling prescriptions for patients with substance use disorders, mental health conditions, and chronic pain; Earth Circle Organics, a direct-to-consumer and wholesaler of supplements and superfood products with 180+ SKUs in its product lineup across three brands and MONKE Nutraceuticals, a company specialized in developing and distributing premium functional mushroom supplements sold via online portals as well as brick and mortar retailers. Further information about Levitee Labs is available on its website at leviteelabs.com.