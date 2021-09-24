CE Brands Adds Supply Chain & Investor Relations Veterans to Drive Operational Excellence

“An important part of our path to a repeatable business model and ambition, which is to sell 192 product categories in the next 5 years, is to ensure the company has the best talent in operations and technology; we are fortunate to be able to add to our management team professionals who have decades of experience in global supply chain management, manufacturing and procurement,” said Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Craig Smith. “The manufacturing industry as a whole is experiencing major supply chain and inventory challenges, with these additions it will considerably help CE Brands to fully execute on our business plan.”

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CE Brands Inc. (TSXV: CEBI; CEBI.WT) (“ CE Brands ” or the “ Company ”), a data-driven consumer-electronics company, is pleased to announce additions to its senior operations team in Hong Kong and China to increase operational excellence in the global supply chain management and a manager of investor relations to enhance shareholder communications.

Management Additions

Effective October 1, 2021, Gilbert Au has over 25 years of experience in supply chain and transformation management and manufacturing and joins as VP Operations at eBuyNow, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CE Brands. He will oversee the Company’s sales forecasts and planning and supply chain management for the purpose of managing the on-time manufacturing, reporting and delivery of all company products. In addition, Gilbert will be responsible for the continued evolution and implementation of the ‘CE Method’ throughout the company, the continued maintenance of the Company’s digital reporting within CE Brands business best practices and optimization and management of the product selection, development, QA and certification process. Prior to joining the CE Brands team, Gilbert worked for Bitfury Group as Senior Director of Manufacturing & Supply (Asia) and Fossil Group Inc. where he held the position of Director of Manufacturing & Automation (Hong Kong, China and India).

Effective September 9, 2021, Angus Lou joins eBuyNow as Head of Supply Chain Operations, bringing over 25 years of experience in end-to-end supply chain, eCommerce, and smart retailing with strong development skills in AI, IoT, robotics, data science and product development. At CE Brands, Angus’ key role is to oversee the continued evolution and implementation of ProductLoop reporting within CE Brands’ business best practices. He will oversee the identification, methodology, oversight and management of integration with 3PLs, stock management, forecasting and orders for group online sales. Prior to joining the Company, Angus held the role of Head of Business Solutions for Smart Retail Pte. a Smart Retailing company that works with some of the world’s largest retailers and as Head of R&D and Logistics at Beebot Limited.