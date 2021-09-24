checkAd

Plant Veda Announces Food Industry Expert Scott Wilson as Company Advisor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.09.2021, 14:50  |  14   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative company, is pleased to announce that food industry sales distribution expert Scott Wilson has joined the Company as an advisor.

Scott is a food industry sales distribution leader with over 30 years of experience in spearheading successful revenue growth campaigns at multiple retail channels including conventional, mass, drugstore and convenience. He spent the majority of his career at DirectPlus Food Group, a fast-growing distribution and merchandising company representing a large portfolio of premium brands. 

Prior to working with Plant Veda, Scott was the Vice President of Corporate sales at DirectPlus, leading a team of 5 direct and 45 indirect national, regional, and street sales teams with a combined budget over $150 million. Over his career, Scott and his team achieved double-digit annual growth consistently and has mentored numerous vendor-award winning sales teams. 

“Scott has been instrumental in helping us build the foundation for a world class sales and distribution organization at Plant Veda,” said Mayur Sajnani, Chief Revenue Officer, Plant Veda. “His expertise, connection and vast experience in the food industry will be extremely valuable as we continue to scale our business.”

About Plant Veda

Plant Veda has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. They remain clear in their goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health due to plant-based lifestyles. They have succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives that are better than the original in terms of health and flavour. Plant Veda continues to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave their customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

To learn more about Plant Veda, visit www.PlantVeda.com.

Investor Relations:
Email: Investors@PlantVeda.com
Number: 778-383-6737

Media Contact:
Email: Media@PlantVeda.com

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange and the provincial securities commissions in which it is a reporting issuer.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Plant Veda Announces Food Industry Expert Scott Wilson as Company Advisor VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative company, is pleased to announce that food industry sales distribution …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Surgalign Holdings Announces Management Changes
Management's trading with SP Group shares
Bavarian Nordic’s COVID-19 Funding Agreement with the Danish Ministry of Health Receives Final ...
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Court Hearing Date to Approve Proposed Acquisition by Xeris ...
Iveda Completes Audit, Files Form 10-12g and Applies for Uplisting to the OTCQB
DRAWDOWN OF THE SECOND ADVANCE PURSUANT TO FINANCING ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN VALOE CORPORATION AND ...
CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Discloses Receipt of Notice from NYSE American Regarding Non-Compliance ...
Luxury retailer Christofle selects GetFeedback by Momentive to bring in-store excellence online and ...
PGS Awarded Contract Offshore Suriname
Stellantis and TotalEnergies welcome Mercedes-Benz as a new partner of Automotive Cells Company ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Smart Employee Benefits Inc. Corporate Update
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Closing of $10.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
Duck Creek Technologies Positioned as a Leader in Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for P&C Platforms, ...
LexaGene Adopts Corporate Governance Charters and Policies
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...