Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2021 Third Quarter

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.09.2021, 15:00   

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) announced today that it will hold a conference call regarding 2021 third quarter results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be hosted by Masco President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Allman. Participants in the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing (844) 549-7577 and from outside the U.S. at (442) 275-1712. Please use the conference identification number 9989065.

The 2021 third quarter results and supplemental material will be distributed at 7:00 a.m. ET on October 27, 2021 and will be available on the Company’s website at www.masco.com.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and in its entirety through the Masco Corporation website. Shareholders, media representatives and others interested in Masco may participate in the webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website.

A replay of the call will be available on Masco’s website or by phone by dialing (855) 859-2056 and from outside the U.S. at (404) 537-3406. Please use the conference identification number 9989065. The telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and continue through November 27, 2021.

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr paint; Delta and Hansgrohe faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.

