Route1 Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF) and (TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today announced that it has provided the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") its Notice of Intention to move forward with a further normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), subject to approval by the Exchange. The notice provides that Route1 may, during the 12-month period commencing September 28, 2021 and ending September 27, 2022, purchase on the Exchange up to 1,985,473 common shares in total, being approximately 5% of the outstanding common shares. The price which Route1 will pay for any such shares will be the market price at the time of acquisitions, provided, however, that Route1 will not pay more than $0.75 per common share. The actual number of common shares which may be purchased pursuant to the NCIB and the timing of any purchases will be determined by management of Route1. All common shares purchased pursuant to the NCIB will be purchased for cancellation, and all such purchases will be made on the open market through the facilities of the Exchange. The NCIB will be conducted through Canaccord Genuity Corp., a member of the Exchange.