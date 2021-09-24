checkAd

ASPZ Is Now Pink Current

Autor: Accesswire
24.09.2021, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Asia Properties Inc. (OTC PINK:ASPZ) today confirmed that is has achieved Pink Current status on OTC markets.CEO Debra Childers commented, "we are delighted to have achieved our goal of becoming Pink …

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Asia Properties Inc. (OTC PINK:ASPZ) today confirmed that is has achieved Pink Current status on OTC markets.

CEO Debra Childers commented, "we are delighted to have achieved our goal of becoming Pink Current before the end of Q3, 2021. The Company is also pleased to confirm that it has recently cancelled an additional 6,140,638 shares from the Nevada Court Judgement."

There are now 71,699,362 shares issued and outstanding.

The Company is currently conducting due diligence to acquire gold mining claims in Nevada and in Alaska. ASPZ continues to innovate and trailblaze using the blockchain in the gold mining space.

Please visit our new website: www.aspzgold.com

About the Company

Asia Properties Inc, is a Wyoming, USA domiciled junior mining company, intent on acquiring gold claims and mines and then securitizing them on the blockchain via ICOs and STOs, The Company will then list the tokens on highly liquid exchanges such as Uniswap and Binance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

ASPZ has 71.69 million shares issued and outstanding with 26.60 million shares at DTC.

Contact:

Aric Recker
Investor Relations
Tel(248) 291-7494
arecker@iroverflow.com

For more information on Asia Properties Inc please visit:
www.aspzgold.com

SOURCE: Asia Properties, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665426/ASPZ-Is-Now-Pink-Current

Asia Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ASPZ Is Now Pink Current CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Asia Properties Inc. (OTC PINK:ASPZ) today confirmed that is has achieved Pink Current status on OTC markets.CEO Debra Childers commented, "we are delighted to have achieved our goal of becoming Pink …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Group Ten Metals Provides Exploration Update and Advances Potential for Low-Carbon Battery and ...
Triad Pro Innovator's Enters Into an MOU with Phoenix Based San Tan Golf Carts for Distribution of ...
Notice to Attend the Extraordinary General Meeting in Smart Eye Aktiebolag (publ)
Following Successful IPO Nepra Foods Issues Letter from the CEO
Silver Elephant Provides Update and Schedule on Plan of Arrangement
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Responds to AB Value’s Misleading Claims and Baseless Litigation
Silver Elephant Closes First Tranche of Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $918,199
Infield Minerals Commences Drilling at the M1 Property North Zone in Nevada
State Fair of Texas Indoor Spaces Will Be Protected with ActivePure
HHG Capital Corporation Announces Closing of $57.5 Million Initial Public Offering, Including Full ...
Titel
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Says "Yield" Was Removed Today
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Azarga Metals Management Change
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21ASPZ Buys Bering Sea Clinker To Produce NFT
Accesswire | Analysen