Vancouver, BC - September 24, 2021 - Plant Veda Foods Ltd. ("Plant Veda" or the "Company"), (CSE: MILK +++ WKN: A3CS6B), an award-winning dairy-alternative company, is pleased to announce that food industry sales distribution expert Scott Wilson has joined the Company as an advisor.



Scott is a food industry sales distribution leader with over 30 years of experience in spearheading successful revenue growth campaigns at multiple retail channels including conventional, mass, drugstore and convenience. He spent the majority of his career at DirectPlus Food Group, a fast-growing distribution and merchandising company representing a large portfolio of premium brands.



Prior to working with Plant Veda, Scott was the Vice President of Corporate sales at DirectPlus, leading a team of 5 direct and 45 indirect national, regional, and street sales teams with a combined budget over $150 million. Over his career, Scott and his team achieved double-digit annual growth consistently and has mentored numerous vendor-award winning sales teams.



"Scott has been instrumental in helping us build the foundation for a world class sales and distribution organization at Plant Veda," said Mayur Sajnani, Chief Revenue Officer, Plant Veda. "His expertise, connection and vast experience in the food industry will be extremely valuable as we continue to scale our business."



About Plant Veda



Plant Veda has a mission to accelerate humanity's shift to a plant-based lifestyle. They remain clear in their goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity's overall health due to plant-based lifestyles. They have succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives that are better than the original in terms of health and flavour. Plant Veda continues to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leaves their customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.



To learn more about Plant Veda, visit https://www.plantveda.com.





Forward-Looking Information:



Forward-Looking Information:

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange and the provincial securities commissions in which it is a reporting issuer.



