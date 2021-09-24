checkAd

Noggin, Nickelodeon’s Interactive Learning Service, Releases Big Heart Beats Album to Promote Social-Emotional Learning for Preschoolers

Noggin, Nickelodeon’s interactive learning service for preschoolers, today released its Big Heart Beats album to support parents, caregivers, and educators in their efforts to promote positive social and emotional skills for toddlers and young children. Featuring 11 brand-new original songs that address issues like friendship, diversity and inclusion, emotional intelligence, and citizenship, Big Heart Beats provides an accessible way for kids to learn about emotions and how to interact with the world.

The Big Heart Beats album is part of Noggin's social and emotional learning program focused on developing skills in self-awareness, empathy, and relationships. The album is currently available in the Noggin app and at BigHeartWorld.org, as well as all digital streaming platforms, including iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal, Pandora and more.

“Music can be a powerful learning experience that helps kids of all ages process emotions. Big Heart Beats helps early learners identify and understand their feelings in a healthy way,” said Kristen Kane, Executive Vice President, Noggin. “We hope families and teachers everywhere will enjoy these songs and use them to support little ones as they navigate an ever-changing and complex world.”

Using music and lyrics, Big Heart Beats supports educators and parents as they help their kids and families continue to adjust to the pandemic and begin to “phase back in” and restart “normal” life. The album can help guide conversations around managing feelings, especially anger, frustration and sadness, as well as help children develop social and communication skills even when they’re separated from peers.

Each song on Big Heart Beats is linked to a different Big Heart theme: learning about me, learning about you and learning about us. The goal of the campaign is to inspire children to grow up with confidence, self-awareness, empathy and the interpersonal skills needed to thrive in life.

The Big Heart Beats album tracklist includes six new songs: “I Love Myself,” “Share a Smile,” “The Sad Song,” “Helping Others,” “Up, Up, Up” and “Use My Ears to Listen;” as well as the previously released “Like Nobody Else,” “Celebrate Our Differences,” “How You Feel,” “Help Work it Out” and “A Friend Like You.” Each song taps the unique musical stylings and talent of different writers, producers and artists including Darlingside and Flor de Toloache, across several genres, spanning folk, jazz, pop, reggae and more.

About Noggin
 Noggin is the interactive learning service from Nickelodeon. In Noggin, learning is led by the Nickelodeon preschool characters kids know and love, and developed by educational and child development experts. Noggin offers an ever-expanding library of books, learning games, activities, exclusive shorts and 1,000+ ad-free episodes of preschool favorites like PAW Patrol, Peppa Pig and Blue’s Clues & You! With Noggin, kids can go on fun learning adventures that explore science, literacy, math, music and more.

About Nickelodeon
 Nickelodeon, now in its 42nd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

