Nickelodeon Orders Additional Season Four Episodes of pocket.watch’s Hit Preschool Series Ryan’s Mystery Playdate

Nickelodeon has ordered an additional 20 episodes for the fourth season of its hit preschool series Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (30 half-hour episodes total). Created and produced by pocket.watch, the studio creating global franchises from the YouTube stars and characters loved by Generation Alpha, the live-action series follows Ryan as he tackles a series of imaginative, physical challenges and solves puzzles to reveal the identity of his playdate or their activity. Titled Ryan’s Mystery Playdate: Level Up, the new season four episodes will debut with a week of premieres Monday, Sept. 27-Thursday, Sept. 30, at 12 p.m. (ET/PT).

Ryan’s Mystery Playdate: Level Up takes Ryan and his parents out of the studio and on a brand-new outdoor set, as they tackle bigger challenges, bigger messes and all new puzzles to figure out who his playdate will be or what activity they will be doing. The episodes will include fun-filled playdates with a variety of guest stars including WWE superstar The Miz, the GEM Sisters, a sneaker designer, a piano prodigy, an equestrian rider and more. Full episodes of Ryan’s Mystery Playdate are available to stream on Paramount+, Nick Jr. On Demand and Download-To-Own services, as well as NickJr.com and the Nick Jr. App, which also features short-form content.

In the Sept. 27 premiere, “Ryan’s Fizzy Playdate/Ryan’s Artistic Playdate,” Ryan and his family get the help of YouTube sensation, the Onyx Family, as he collects hints through a series of challenges. Then, Ryan puts his artistic abilities to the test, gathering hints and making big messes along the way.

Pocket.watch is the premier kids and family entertainment company that specializes in entertaining and inspiring kids and families through digital-first content and sparking their imaginations with lifestyle products ranging from toys to toothbrushes. The company inspires kids to seamlessly move between screen time and playtime and boasts a growing portfolio of franchises that includes some of the largest kids and family YouTube brands in the world, including Ryan’s World, Love, Diana, Toys and Colors, and Onyx Family. Pocket.watch created and produces the hit show Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, which airs on Nickelodeon and is currently in its fourth season. The company was founded in March 2017 by Chris M. Williams and is located in Culver City, CA where it maintains an office and studio. Its management team is made up of studio veterans and visionaries from traditional and digital entertainment including Xavier Kochhar, Albie Hecht, Jon Moonves, Kerry Tucker and David B. Williams. Investors and stakeholders include Viacom, Greycroft, Third Wave Digital and United Talent Agency (UTA), as well as notable strategic angels including Robert Downey Jr. (Team Downey) and Jon Landau with a significant stake in the company being held by ‘Ryan’s World’ creator Sunlight Entertainment. For more information about pocket.watch, please visit pocket.watch.

Nickelodeon, now in its 42nd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

