checkAd

Synoptek transforms Enterprise Communications for the Global Furniture Group with Kandy’s Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.09.2021, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.’s (AVCtechnologies) (Nasdaq: AVCT), Kandy Communications business unit (Kandy), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that Synoptek, a global systems integrator and managed IT services provider (MSP), has deployed the Kandy Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solution for the Global Furniture Group (Global Furniture), the fifth largest multinational manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of office furniture with a 55 year legacy and more than 8,000 employees.

Kandy enables Synoptek to offer real-time communications services including voice, video, instant messaging, presence and collaboration capabilities for large flagship enterprises. Global Furniture employs Kandy’s UCaaS platform to eliminate costly legacy PBX infrastructure to transform the customer experience, streamline its business processes, and lower the total cost of ownership across scores of locations in a multi-national network.

“Kandy’s UCaaS solution is a great addition to our portfolio, providing us with a proven hosted product that immediately expands our business services offerings,” said Tim Britt, CEO at Synoptek. “Not only does Kandy UCaaS support traditional phones and analog devices, Kandy Smart Office soft clients enable premium chat, end-user voice and video conferencing, and collaboration. Kandy allows us to be a “one-stop shop” to meet all our customers’ real-time communications needs, regardless of whether they seek solutions for office, factory, mobile, remote or hybrid work environments.”

“We have a very strong, longstanding partnership with Synoptek and are pleased that we can enable the deployment of our Kandy UCaaS services,” said Chuck Canton, President, Kandy Communications. “In today’s hybrid work environments, business users and customers want modern communications capabilities whether they are in the office, at home or on the go. Kandy can provide the same rich collaboration and communications experience from virtually anywhere.”

Key Takeaways:

  • Leading MSP Synoptek has deployed Kandy Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) for Global Furniture Group to transform their multi-site enterprise communications environment
  • Synoptek’s real-time communications platform, powered by Kandy, provides a frictionless communication experience resulting in improved performance, enhanced functionality, and lower total cost of ownership
  • Kandy’s UCaaS platform and Smart Office client allows service providers such as Synoptek to deliver advanced voice, audio and video conferencing, instant messaging, presence, and collaboration capabilities delivering a common experience across desktop and mobile devices
  • Synoptek provides end-to-end services offering better communications availability, faster incident response times, and continual service improvements to provide higher levels of customer service and satisfaction to enterprise business users
  • Kandy’s UCaaS platform and Smart Office client can be easily branded and resold in a multi-tiered model, allowing service providers and enterprises to instantly add new functionalities and applications for all users through a range of flexible subscription-based pricing options
    Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Synoptek transforms Enterprise Communications for the Global Furniture Group with Kandy’s Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Solution ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.’s (AVCtechnologies) (Nasdaq: AVCT), Kandy Communications business unit (Kandy), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Surgalign Holdings Announces Management Changes
Management's trading with SP Group shares
Bavarian Nordic’s COVID-19 Funding Agreement with the Danish Ministry of Health Receives Final ...
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Court Hearing Date to Approve Proposed Acquisition by Xeris ...
Iveda Completes Audit, Files Form 10-12g and Applies for Uplisting to the OTCQB
DRAWDOWN OF THE SECOND ADVANCE PURSUANT TO FINANCING ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN VALOE CORPORATION AND ...
CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Discloses Receipt of Notice from NYSE American Regarding Non-Compliance ...
Luxury retailer Christofle selects GetFeedback by Momentive to bring in-store excellence online and ...
PGS Awarded Contract Offshore Suriname
Stellantis and TotalEnergies welcome Mercedes-Benz as a new partner of Automotive Cells Company ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Smart Employee Benefits Inc. Corporate Update
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Closing of $10.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
Duck Creek Technologies Positioned as a Leader in Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for P&C Platforms, ...
LexaGene Adopts Corporate Governance Charters and Policies
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...