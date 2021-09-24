Synoptek transforms Enterprise Communications for the Global Furniture Group with Kandy’s Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Solution
ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.’s (AVCtechnologies) (Nasdaq: AVCT), Kandy Communications business unit (Kandy), a global
leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that Synoptek, a global systems integrator and managed IT services provider (MSP), has deployed the Kandy
Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solution for the Global Furniture Group (Global Furniture), the fifth largest
multinational manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of office furniture with a 55 year legacy and more than 8,000 employees.
Kandy enables Synoptek to offer real-time communications services including voice, video, instant messaging, presence and collaboration capabilities for large flagship enterprises. Global Furniture employs Kandy’s UCaaS platform to eliminate costly legacy PBX infrastructure to transform the customer experience, streamline its business processes, and lower the total cost of ownership across scores of locations in a multi-national network.
“Kandy’s UCaaS solution is a great addition to our portfolio, providing us with a proven hosted product that immediately expands our business services offerings,” said Tim Britt, CEO at Synoptek. “Not only does Kandy UCaaS support traditional phones and analog devices, Kandy Smart Office soft clients enable premium chat, end-user voice and video conferencing, and collaboration. Kandy allows us to be a “one-stop shop” to meet all our customers’ real-time communications needs, regardless of whether they seek solutions for office, factory, mobile, remote or hybrid work environments.”
“We have a very strong, longstanding partnership with Synoptek and are pleased that we can enable the deployment of our Kandy UCaaS services,” said Chuck Canton, President, Kandy Communications. “In today’s hybrid work environments, business users and customers want modern communications capabilities whether they are in the office, at home or on the go. Kandy can provide the same rich collaboration and communications experience from virtually anywhere.”
Key Takeaways:
- Leading MSP Synoptek has deployed Kandy Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) for Global Furniture Group to transform their multi-site enterprise communications environment
- Synoptek’s real-time communications platform, powered by Kandy, provides a frictionless communication experience resulting in improved performance, enhanced functionality, and lower total cost of ownership
- Kandy’s UCaaS platform and Smart Office client allows service providers such as Synoptek to deliver advanced voice, audio and video conferencing, instant messaging, presence, and collaboration capabilities delivering a common experience across desktop and mobile devices
- Synoptek provides end-to-end services offering better communications availability, faster incident response times, and continual service improvements to provide higher levels of customer service and satisfaction to enterprise business users
Kandy’s UCaaS platform and Smart Office client can be easily branded and resold in a multi-tiered model, allowing service providers and enterprises to instantly add new
functionalities and applications for all users through a range of flexible subscription-based pricing options
