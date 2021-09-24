Synoptek transforms Enterprise Communications for the Global Furniture Group with Kandy’s Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Solution

Kandy enables Synoptek to offer real-time communications services including voice, video, instant messaging, presence and collaboration capabilities for large flagship enterprises. Global Furniture employs Kandy’s UCaaS platform to eliminate costly legacy PBX infrastructure to transform the customer experience, streamline its business processes, and lower the total cost of ownership across scores of locations in a multi-national network.

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.’s (AVCtechnologies) (Nasdaq: AVCT), Kandy Communications business unit (Kandy), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that Synoptek , a global systems integrator and managed IT services provider (MSP), has deployed the Kandy Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solution for the Global Furniture Group (Global Furniture) , the fifth largest multinational manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of office furniture with a 55 year legacy and more than 8,000 employees.

“Kandy’s UCaaS solution is a great addition to our portfolio, providing us with a proven hosted product that immediately expands our business services offerings,” said Tim Britt, CEO at Synoptek. “Not only does Kandy UCaaS support traditional phones and analog devices, Kandy Smart Office soft clients enable premium chat, end-user voice and video conferencing, and collaboration. Kandy allows us to be a “one-stop shop” to meet all our customers’ real-time communications needs, regardless of whether they seek solutions for office, factory, mobile, remote or hybrid work environments.”

“We have a very strong, longstanding partnership with Synoptek and are pleased that we can enable the deployment of our Kandy UCaaS services,” said Chuck Canton, President, Kandy Communications. “In today’s hybrid work environments, business users and customers want modern communications capabilities whether they are in the office, at home or on the go. Kandy can provide the same rich collaboration and communications experience from virtually anywhere.”

Key Takeaways: