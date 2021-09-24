checkAd

DIAGNOS to be Featured on CEO Clips on the BNN Bloomberg Channel

BROSSARD, Quebec, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or “the Company”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) (FRA: 4D4A), a leader in early detection of certain critical health issues, announces it will be featured on CEO Clips on the BNN Bloomberg Channel on September 25th and 26th, 2021.

BTV’s CEO Clips, a series of short video profiles on innovative publicly traded companies across North America, will feature DIAGNOS on the BNN Bloomberg Channel beginning September 25th, Saturday & Sunday, throughout the day and evenings. View link: https://b-tv.com/diagnos-using-ai-to-analyze-the-retina/

Further online distribution through BTV’s CEO Clips includes: Thomson Reuters Terminals, Yahoo Finance, Stockwatch, Bloomberg, Stockhouse.com and BTV’s YouTube channel.

About the BNN Bloomberg Channel and BTV:
BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s only Business News Network reporting on finance and the markets.

BTV-Business Television and CEO Clips produce and create the largest library of issuer videos and campaigns for broadcast on TV and financial sites.

About DIAGNOS
DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA), CE (Europe), COFEPRIS (Mexico) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

This press release contains forward-looking information. We cannot guarantee that the forward-looking information mentioned will prove to be accurate, as there may be a significant discrepancy between actual results or future events and those mentioned in this statement. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly covered by this caution.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

CONTACT: Contact: info@b-tv.com

Mr. André Larente, President
DIAGNOS Inc.
Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224
alarente@diagnos.ca

Corporate Communications:
Nancy Massicotte
IR Pro Communications Inc.
Dir: +1 604-507-3377
TF: 1-866-503-3377
Email: nancy@irprocommunications.com




