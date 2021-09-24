checkAd

INVL Baltic Real Estate acquires building at Vilniaus Street 37-4, Vilnius

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.09.2021, 15:03  |  23   |   |   

INVL Baltic Real (hereinafter – “the Company”) informs that on 24 September 2021 a real property sale and purchase agreement was concluded with the state enterprise Turto Bankas on the purchase of part of the building and land plot at Vilniaus Street 37-4 in Vilnius.

The Company acquired the real estate from the state enterprise Turto Bankas for EUR 2.4 million. The total area of the acquired facilities is 1552.46 sq. m. (including 430 sq. m. of unfurnished attic space), while the area of the land plot is 0.1185 ha.

The Company got the right to acquire the building and land plot at Vilniaus Street 37-4 in Vilnius from the state enterprise Turto Bankas on 26 August 2021 after the winning of the auction organised by the state enterprise Turto Bankas. More information here: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=bfdd3eb35ae0db9c1e1222aabc378e ...

At completion of the transaction, the value of the Company’s real estate holdings will increase to EUR 27 million.

Additional information:

Today, 24 September, the real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate signed an agreement with the state enterprise Turto Bankas on the purchase of part of the building and land plot at Vilniaus Street 37-4 in Vilnius for EUR 2.4 million. The total area of the acquired facilities is 1552.46 square meters (including 430 sq. m. of unfurnished attic space), while the area of the land plot is 0.1185 ha.

“We decided to take part in the auction and acquire the property for several reasons. First, because of the building’s exceptional location in the Vilnius Old Town, not far from other premises we own at Vilniaus Street 33. Moreover, the property is a great fit for the company’s investment criteria – with our expertise and the investments needed to refurbish the building, we expect to create a distinctive, successful project and earn a large return for the company’s investors,” says Vytautas Bakšinskas, the real estate fund manager at INVL Asset Management, which manages INVL Baltic Real Estate.

Bakšinskas notes that the newly acquired building has protected status, so its analysis, design and remodelling process will be long and complex. But in late 2023, after the completion of design and major renovation works, the company will offer the market some 1500 sq. m. of leasable space including two floors of high-end offices as well as commercial premises below them on the ground floor.

At completion of the transaction, the value of the company’s real estate holdings will increase to EUR 27 million.

On 26 August, INVL Baltic Real Estate won an auction to acquire this building which was organised by Turto Bankas.

INVL Baltic Real Estate owns real estate in Vilnius and Riga: office buildings in the Old Town of the Lithuanian capital on Vilniaus Street and in Šiaurės Miestelis, and the Dommo Business Park manufacturing, warehouse and office complex beside the Riga bypass. At year-end the company’s properties had occupancy of between 72% and 100%.

INVL Baltic Real Estate’s asset holdings will have a total area of 28 000 sq. m. and a value of EUR 27 million after this transaction.

Since its launch as a collective investment undertaking (on 22 December 2016), INVL Baltic Real Estate has been one of the Baltic real estate funds open to retail investors with the highest stable returns. The fund operates as a closed-end investment company. Management of the company was assumed by INVL Asset Management, one of Lithuania’s leading asset management firms. The company will operate as a closed-end investment company until 2046, with extension possible for a further 20 years.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVL Baltic Real Estate acquires building at Vilniaus Street 37-4, Vilnius INVL Baltic Real (hereinafter – “the Company”) informs that on 24 September 2021 a real property sale and purchase agreement was concluded with the state enterprise Turto Bankas on the purchase of part of the building and land plot at Vilniaus …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Surgalign Holdings Announces Management Changes
Management's trading with SP Group shares
Bavarian Nordic’s COVID-19 Funding Agreement with the Danish Ministry of Health Receives Final ...
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Court Hearing Date to Approve Proposed Acquisition by Xeris ...
Iveda Completes Audit, Files Form 10-12g and Applies for Uplisting to the OTCQB
DRAWDOWN OF THE SECOND ADVANCE PURSUANT TO FINANCING ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN VALOE CORPORATION AND ...
CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Discloses Receipt of Notice from NYSE American Regarding Non-Compliance ...
Luxury retailer Christofle selects GetFeedback by Momentive to bring in-store excellence online and ...
PGS Awarded Contract Offshore Suriname
Stellantis and TotalEnergies welcome Mercedes-Benz as a new partner of Automotive Cells Company ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Smart Employee Benefits Inc. Corporate Update
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Closing of $10.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
Duck Creek Technologies Positioned as a Leader in Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for P&C Platforms, ...
LexaGene Adopts Corporate Governance Charters and Policies
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...