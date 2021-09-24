New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with holders of the Company’s convertible notes that provides for a 90-day moratorium on conversions and a 90-day prohibition on sales of common shares by those noteholders issued as a result of conversion notices submitted after September 1st, 2021 (collectively the “Lockup”).



“We are very pleased to have received the support from our existing convertible note holders with this lockup agreement,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, President & CEO. “We have recently seen a significant increase in interest in the Company from individual and institutional investors as a result of significant advancements we have made in terms of our COVID related test offering at our highly automated CLIA/CAP lab Provista Diagnostics based in the Atlanta area. Moving forward, we expect even greater interest in our programs from the investment community as we make progress with our clinical-stage Tollovir oral antiviral 3CL protease inhibitor therapeutic programs for both hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients, as well as our Tollotest companion biomarker that measures 3CL protease activity. We expect to release results later this quarter from an observational study Phase 1/2 study of Tollovir that was conducted in Israel in 2020, provide updates on the ongoing randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial in hospitalized COVID patients for Tollovir currently enrolling in Israel, as well as provide updates on the initiation of Phase 2/3 clinical trials planned for Tollovir in both hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients. We believe this lockup agreement will provide confidence to the marketplace, give the Company sufficient room to complete certain strategic transactions currently being evaluated to unlock shareholder value and help facilitate the listing of our common shares on a national stock exchange in the months ahead.”

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. In 20201, Todos completed the acquisition of U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa breast cancer blood test. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos is focused on the commercialization of Videssa and will bring the TBIA tests to market thereafter.