EastWest Adds Oliver to Its Self-Storage Location Portfolio

PENTICTON, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / EastWest Bioscience Inc. ("EastWest" or "Company") (TSXV:EAST), reports that its self-storage focused subsidiary, 1290185 B.C. LTD, ("185"), has leased land in the heart of wine country Oliver, BC to …

The Oliver location will be developed as an automated self-storage facility and is scheduled to be open in the first quarter of 2022. The initial site size will be two acres with an option to expand up to four acres. Situated on the route between Osoyoos to the south and Penticton to the north, the location will cater to both residents of the area and to the significant seasonal recreational population of the region.

Rodney Gelineau, President and CEO of EastWest commented, "Oliver is an important strategic milestone for our self-storage offering. Situated in wine country, with an active recreational and seasonal population this location will be a catalyst for future self-storage locations."

EastWest will provide further details as the Oliver facility is completed, anticipated to be Q1 2022.

About EastWest Bioscience Group

EastWest Bioscience is a vertically integrated wellness company with a multitude of business units and assets that allow for seed-to-sale supply chain management. We source our raw material, process, manufacture, test, brand, market, and distribute our products to our customers in Canada, the United States, and beyond. The Company owns and operates retail and manufacturing subsidiaries.

The Company's retail subsidiary is the award winning, Canadian, natural health retail franchise - the Sangster's Health Centre's - with over 40 years of legacy in the health and wellness industry. Sangster's goal is to provide natural choices through quality products and educated advice for a healthy lifestyle. Sangster's Health Centres occupies a unique position in the industry, the stores provide vast knowledge and safe natural remedies for the prevention and treatment of disease and ailments. Sangster's introduction and development of over 202 exclusively labeled products (vitamins, mineral, herbs, proteins, natural body care and organic foods) catapulted Sangster's name and product into a large number of Canadian households. From a solid base in Saskatchewan, Sangster's has become a national brand name with franchise stores located across Canada.