The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Eargo, Inc. (“Eargo” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: EAR) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Eargo disclosed on September 22, 2021, that “it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (the ‘DOJ’) related to insurance reimbursement claims the Company has submitted on behalf of its customers covered by federal employee health plans.” The Company admitted that “as previously disclosed, the Company has been the subject of an ongoing claims audit by an insurance company that is the Company’s largest third-party payor. The Company has been informed by the insurance company that the DOJ is now the principal contact related to the subject matter of the audit.” Eargo also added that it “is withdrawing its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.” Based on this news, shares of Eargo crashed by more than 68% in intraday trading on September 23, 2021.