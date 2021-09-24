checkAd

A civil claim of the prosecutor of the Klaipėda Regional Prosecutor Office was received in defense of the public interest concerning AB “Klaipėdos nafta” shares granted to employees

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.09.2021, 15:05  |  16   |   |   

AB “Klaipėdos nafta” (hereinafter – the Company) informs that a civil claim of the prosecutor of the Klaipėda Regional Prosecutor Office was received in defense of the public interest concerning the annulment of the decisions of the Company's bodies and employees’ Shares Granting Contracts, and the application of restitution. The Company is involved in the case as a defendant. 

Prosecutor requests the court: 

  1. to apply interim measures prohibiting the Company's employees from transferring the ownership rights to the Company's shares acquired in accordance with the Shares Granting Contracts of 04-26-2019 (hereinafter – the Contracts) and suspending the validity of the Company's Rules for Granting Shares No. PRC020 (hereinafter – the Rules) until the court judgement enters into force; 
  1. to declare the Rules null and void; 
  1. to declare the respective decisions of the Company’s Board minutes No. J3-10 of 10-09-2018 null and void; 
  1. to declare the Contracts null and void from the moment of their conclusion and apply restitution in kind - to oblige the Company's employees to return the shares to the Company's ownership. 

The Company does not agree with the submitted civil claim on the merits and will present its respective position in the court proceedings. 

Chief Administration Officer and General Counsel Rytis Valūnas, +370-655-66421 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

A civil claim of the prosecutor of the Klaipėda Regional Prosecutor Office was received in defense of the public interest concerning AB “Klaipėdos nafta” shares granted to employees AB “Klaipėdos nafta” (hereinafter – the Company) informs that a civil claim of the prosecutor of the Klaipėda Regional Prosecutor Office was received in defense of the public interest concerning the annulment of the decisions of the Company's bodies …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Surgalign Holdings Announces Management Changes
Management's trading with SP Group shares
Bavarian Nordic’s COVID-19 Funding Agreement with the Danish Ministry of Health Receives Final ...
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Court Hearing Date to Approve Proposed Acquisition by Xeris ...
Iveda Completes Audit, Files Form 10-12g and Applies for Uplisting to the OTCQB
DRAWDOWN OF THE SECOND ADVANCE PURSUANT TO FINANCING ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN VALOE CORPORATION AND ...
CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Discloses Receipt of Notice from NYSE American Regarding Non-Compliance ...
Luxury retailer Christofle selects GetFeedback by Momentive to bring in-store excellence online and ...
PGS Awarded Contract Offshore Suriname
Stellantis and TotalEnergies welcome Mercedes-Benz as a new partner of Automotive Cells Company ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Smart Employee Benefits Inc. Corporate Update
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Closing of $10.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
Duck Creek Technologies Positioned as a Leader in Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for P&C Platforms, ...
LexaGene Adopts Corporate Governance Charters and Policies
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...