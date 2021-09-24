The Company does not agree with the submitted civil claim on the merits and will present its respective position in the court proceedings.

AB “Klaipėdos nafta” (hereinafter – the Company ) informs that a civil claim of the prosecutor of the Klaipėda Regional Prosecutor Office was received in defense of the public interest concerning the annulment of the decisions of the Company's bodies and employees’ Shares Granting Contracts, and the application of restitution. The Company is involved in the case as a defendant.

A civil claim of the prosecutor of the Klaipėda Regional Prosecutor Office was received in defense of the public interest concerning AB “Klaipėdos nafta” shares granted to employees

