checkAd

Insight Introduces Managed VDI for Citrix to Bring Greater Security, Scalability to Virtual Work

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.09.2021, 15:11  |  23   |   |   

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global systems integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, today announced that it has added Citrix to its Insight Managed VDI support and managed services portfolio. The addition of Citrix to Insight’s support portfolio for the Connected Workforce means Citrix clients can securely enable employees to work anywhere from any device, while alleviating the expense and time spent by IT managing the day-to-day administration of a virtual environment.

Today, the modernization and migration of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) resources and tools to modern cloud-based platforms such as Microsoft Azure and Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) significantly reduce upfront infrastructure costs associated with deployment of a VDI solution. Insight Managed VDI for Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops offers a modern and cost-effective turnkey approach to the administration and support of new or existing Citrix environments with AVD on Azure.

Enhanced management platforms like Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops enable dynamic and rapid scaling of the environment. Clients can quickly adjust resources up or down as needed, reducing cost complexity and allowing improvements in overall performance. Insight Managed VDI allows organizations to refocus internal resources on critical business needs while ensuring the performance of the environment against specific and measurable targets.

“Despite the clear advantages of modern VDI in today’s hybrid workplace, many organizations still struggle to master a long-term strategy for virtual desktop solutions,” said Stephen Moss, senior vice president and general manager, Connected Workforce, Insight. “Insight Managed VDI offers a cost-effective way to support new or existing virtual Citrix settings, simplifying the complexity of maintaining VDI tools while keeping the organization secure at its endpoints. In turn, our clients can shift internal IT resources to more strategic business transformation goals while their employees realize the greater convenience of working in the ways they prefer.”

Insight provides an evaluation of a client’s existing Citrix and Microsoft environments to see what needs optimizing across the Azure tenant. Insight’s Managed VDI for Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktop takes the challenges out of maintaining a virtualized environment by offering:

  • Tool and portal management for Azure-hosted Citrix solutions
  • Image management, including operating system and application updates, and deployment of virtual machines
  • Licensing for Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops instance
  • Implementation of the Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops instance with AVD
  • Expert ongoing administration of the Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops and AVD environment
  • 24/7 admin-to-admin support of the Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops and AVD environment
  • Automated processes and regular reporting, service reviews and roadmap development

Citrix joins a rapidly expanding list of VDI technologies for which Insight offers expert operational oversight. Clients can outsource a wide range of managed endpoint, security, workplace and lifecycle services, in order to offload day-to-day management of end-user support, fill skills gaps, expedite issue resolution and reduce the risk of system downtime.

“Today’s workers require the ability to seamlessly and securely access work applications and productivity platforms no matter where or how they are working,” said Mike Fouts, vice president, Americas Partner Sales and Services, Citrix. “With Managed VDI for Citrix, Insight can help its customers deliver it and empower their people to perform at their best.”

Learn more about Insight Managed VDI for Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; you can also tune in to Insight’s recent TechTalk with Citrix exploring “Modernization of VDI Workflows to the Cloud.” For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation, management and supply chain optimization, our 11,000+ teammates help clients innovate and elevate their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

Insight Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Insight Introduces Managed VDI for Citrix to Bring Greater Security, Scalability to Virtual Work Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global systems integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, today announced that it has added Citrix to its Insight Managed VDI support and managed services portfolio. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Efficacy and Safety Data for GlycoMimetics’ Lead Investigational Drug Uproleselan Published in ...
Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering
Ford Motor Company Announces Details For Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Celanese Updates Acetyl Chain Regional Dynamics
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of InnovAge Holding ...
Stellantis and TotalEnergies Welcome Mercedes-Benz as a New Partner of Automotive Cells Company ...
The Gates of Hell are Open: Diablo II: Resurrected Now Live
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.09.21Cyber Bytes Foundation Holds Grand Opening of American Cyber League Innovation & Technology Cyber Labs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Insight’s Tech Journal Goes All-In on Turning the Odds Against Cybercrime Players
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten