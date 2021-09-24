checkAd

E2open Named a Leader in the 2021 Nucleus Control Tower Value Matrix for Seventh Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.09.2021   

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of mission-critical, cloud-based, end-to-end supply chain management platform, has been positioned by Nucleus Research as a Leader in the 2021 edition of the Control Tower Value Matrix – once again improving its position in usability and remaining the strongest in functionality for three years running. Nucleus has named E2open as a Leader since the inception of the report in 2015. The purpose of the Nucleus Control Tower Value Matrix report is to help current, and potential customers understand a vendor’s market offering and future expectations based on present investments.

Nucleus highlights how supply chain disruptions have been central to the operational challenges of 2021. These disruptions accelerated the need for solutions that provide an end-to-end view of an organization’s supply chain, leverage real-time data for intelligent response recommendations, and optimize supply and demand as opportunities unfold and disruptions occur. According to Nucleus, large enterprise companies prefer control tower solutions that offer a comprehensive platform with global multi-tier reach and connect with other organizations within their networks without developing additional partnerships or connections. This reduces bottlenecks to collaboration and provides fast access to high-value features, including inventory and demand simulation, estimated time of arrivals, prescriptive recommendations, and collaborative scenario planning.

As part of its market assessment, Nucleus reports that E2open has the world’s largest collaborative network of supply chain partners and a comprehensive suite of applications to orchestrate planning, execution, and optimization under a unified user experience. The breadth and depth of E2open’s network platform enables clients to respond to disruptions by leveraging rapid data-driven decision-making capabilities across suppliers, global trade and logistics, and channel partners.

“For many people, control towers evoke the image of tracking goods in motion – while visibility is important, it is just the starting point,” said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president of product management and strategy. “Knowing the answer to ‘where is my stuff?’ was novel at one point but is no longer enough. Unlocking value requires connecting visibility to real-time changes in the supply chain to understand the business impacts on downstream processes. For example, knowing how semiconductor shortages will impact vehicle production or how delays from a port closure in China will impact back-to-school sales.”

“By connecting transportation, global trade, planning and distribution on a single platform, E2open helps clients across all industries understand the business impact of unexpected changes and take proactive action,” continued Joshi. “Advance artificial intelligence (AI) continuously learns to make even better decisions next time. This combination to see, understand, act and learn has become increasingly important to mitigate business risks in complex outsourced supply chains, gain resiliency to manage better disruptions, and capture unexpected growth opportunities.”

Download your complimentary copy of the Nucleus Research Control Tower Value Matrix.

About E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from customers, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply, logistics and global trade ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered. Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open, the E2open logo and Harmony are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC or its affiliates. Demand. Supply. Delivered. is a trademark of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

