Horizon Acquisition Corporation and Vivid Seats Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement in Connection with Proposed Business Combination

Special Meeting Date Set For October 14, 2021

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (“Vivid Seats” or the “Company”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced that its registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”), in connection with its previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Horizon Acquisition Corporation (“Horizon”) (NYSE:HZAC), has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Registration Statement provides important information about Horizon, Vivid Seats and the Business Combination and can be found on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov under the ticker “SEAT.”

Horizon also announced today a record date of September 7, 2021 (the “Record Date”) and a meeting date of October 14, 2021 for its extraordinary general meeting (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the Business Combination. The closing of the Business Combination is subject to approval by Horizon’s shareholders, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The Business Combination is expected to close promptly after the Special Meeting.

Upon closing, the combined company is expected to be listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “SEAT.” For more information about the transaction, please visit www.horizonacquisitioncorp.com/.

Horizon recommends all stockholders vote "FOR" ALL PROPOSALS in advance of the Meeting by telephone, via the Internet or by signing, dating and returning the proxy card upon receipt by following the easy instructions on the proxy card.

Your Vote FOR ALL Proposals Is Important, No Matter How Many or How Few Shares You Own.

If you have questions about voting or need assistance voting, please contact Morrow Sodali LLC by calling (800) 662-5200 (individuals) or (203) 658-9400 (banks and brokers) or by email to: HZAC.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

About Vivid Seats
Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live”, the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats is recognized by Newsweek as America’s Best Company for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling at 866-848-8499.

