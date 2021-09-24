checkAd

ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms for Second Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.09.2021, 15:30  |  27   |   |   

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms. This is the second consecutive year that ServiceNow has been positioned as a Leader for its low-code platform.

ServiceNow Creator Workflows, built on the Now Platform, empower every employee to innovate at scale with low-code tools to create and deploy workflow applications easily. From departmental apps to mission-critical, cross-enterprise workflows, Creator Workflows put the power of automation into the hands of the business, enabling people at every technical skill level to build apps that deliver tangible business outcomes at speed.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Servicenow!
Long
Basispreis 618,42€
Hebel 13,80
Ask 0,34
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 712,35€
Hebel 12,29
Ask 0,50
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

According to Gartner, “By 2025, 70% of new applications developed by enterprises will use low-code or no-code technologies, up from less than 25% in 2020.”1

“Low-code has become a business imperative for the new era of hybrid work, and ServiceNow is meeting this demand with easy-to-use solutions that let developers at all levels create workflow applications and collaborate on a single platform,” said Josh Kahn, SVP of Creator Workflow Products at ServiceNow. “We believe this recognition of ServiceNow as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader validates the delivery of our consolidated automation platform and our market differentiation of low-code application capabilities.”

Key solutions within ServiceNow Creator Workflows include:

  • App Engine: Empower creators of all skill levels to build low-code workflow apps fast and at scale.
  • IntegrationHub: Quickly connect workflows to critical business systems and simplify cross-enterprise automation.

The 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms is available here: https://www.servicenow.com/lpayr/gartner-magic-quadrant-low-code-appli ...

For more information on ServiceNow’s Creator Workflows, visit: https://www.servicenow.com/workflows/creator-workflows.html

1 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms, Jason Wong, Kimihiko Iijima, Adrian Leow, Akash Jain, Paul Vincent, September 20, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

2021 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

ServiceNow Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms for Second Consecutive Year ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms. This is the second consecutive year that …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Efficacy and Safety Data for GlycoMimetics’ Lead Investigational Drug Uproleselan Published in ...
Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering
Ford Motor Company Announces Details For Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Celanese Updates Acetyl Chain Regional Dynamics
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of InnovAge Holding ...
Stellantis and TotalEnergies Welcome Mercedes-Benz as a New Partner of Automotive Cells Company ...
The Gates of Hell are Open: Diablo II: Resurrected Now Live
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.09.21ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management for the Second Year in a Row
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21ServiceNow Commits to Science-Based Targets and to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21ServiceNow’s Latest Now Platform Release Helps Businesses Workflow the Biggest Challenges of the Hybrid Work Era
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21ServiceNow Expands Strategic Partnership With Microsoft With New Collaborative App in Teams That Streamlines the Flow of Work
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.09.2139,9 % Rendite in drei Monaten? Diese IT-Aktie hat noch viel Potenzial!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
08.09.21ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools for Eighth Consecutive Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21ServiceNow to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21ServiceNow Names Enterprise Software Veteran Jon Sigler to Lead Platform Product Organization
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten