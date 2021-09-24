Freddie Mac Prices $777 million Multifamily K-Deal, K-1521
MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured
Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are multifamily mortgage-backed securities. The
company expects to issue approximately $777 million in K Certificates (K-1521 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about September 30, 2021.
K-1521 Pricing
|Class
|
Principal/Notional
Amount (mm)
|
Weighted Average
Life (Years)
|
Spread
(bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-1
|$194.478
|10.74
|S+35
|1.72400%
|1.71868%
|$99.9963
|A-2
|$583.346
|14.71
|S+45
|2.18400%
|1.94630%
|$102.9956
|X1
|$777.824
|13.44
|T+145
|0.98097%
|3.01545%
|$11.0837
|X3
|$63.067
|14.73
|T+275
|3.34996%
|4.37564%
|$36.9198
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.
- Co-Managers: Drexel Hamilton, LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and PNC Capital Markets LLC
Related Links
- The K-1521 Preliminary Offering Circular Supplement: http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/0k1521oc.pdf
- Freddie Mac Multifamily Securitization Overview
-
Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor
Reporting Packages
The K-1521 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K1521 Mortgage Trust (K-1521 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-1521 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class C and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-1521 Certificates.
Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company’s business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.
