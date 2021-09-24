checkAd

Freddie Mac Prices $777 million Multifamily K-Deal, K-1521

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are multifamily mortgage-backed securities. The company expects to issue approximately $777 million in K Certificates (K-1521 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about September 30, 2021.

K-1521 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional
Amount (mm) 		Weighted Average
Life (Years) 		Spread
(bps) 		Coupon Yield Dollar Price
A-1 $194.478 10.74 S+35 1.72400% 1.71868% $99.9963
A-2 $583.346 14.71 S+45 2.18400% 1.94630% $102.9956
X1 $777.824 13.44 T+145 0.98097% 3.01545% $11.0837
X3 $63.067 14.73 T+275 3.34996% 4.37564% $36.9198

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.
  • Co-Managers: Drexel Hamilton, LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and PNC Capital Markets LLC

The K-1521 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K1521 Mortgage Trust (K-1521 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-1521 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class C and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-1521 Certificates.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company’s business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.

