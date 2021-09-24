Clear Blue Technologies Named One of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue”) (TSXV: CBLU), the Smart Off-Grid Company, is pleased to announce that it has been featured on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail.

Clear Blue leads the market for Smart Off-Grid with its systems deployed in over 37 countries, over 6.4 million days of operating data and over 10 billion transactions through cloud software

Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Clear Blue Technologies earned its spot with a three-year growth of 75%.

“Our recognition by The Globe and Mail is a testament to the continued growth of our company, the strength of our team, and our dedication to sustainable and accessible smart off-grid power for all. We have a large global addressable market, an opportunity pipeline of $450 million, across the 37 countries where we currently operate, which is building,” said Miriam Tuerk, CEO and co-Founder of Clear Blue. "As we indicated in our Q2 2021 MD&A, the global market for telecom tower power systems was US$4.47 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a 3.25% CAGR to US$5.25 billion in 2026, according to a report by Mordor Intelligence Market Research. With our current market share of under 1%, within this addressable market, we look forward to continued successes by our team”.

Clear Blue Technologies, the Smart Off-Grid company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, off-grid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other critical systems. Recently, Clear Blue signed major partnerships with companies such as Parallel Wireless, NURAN and Facebook Research.

About Canada’s Top Growing Companies

Launched in 2019, Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online.

“As we look toward the future, Canada’s Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges,” said James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals.”

“Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year’s Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.”

About Clear Blue Technologies

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF)

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail’s investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.