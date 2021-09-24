checkAd

Graphite One Announces Closing of Second Tranche of $998,000 in Private Placement Offering

Autor: Accesswire
24.09.2021, 15:42  |  21   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH) (OTCQX:GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH) (OTCQX:GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of the previously announced brokered private placement financing ("Tranche Two Financing") press released on June 30, 2021 (press release "Graphite One Announces Up to CA$12 Million Private Placement") and the extension of the Tranche Two Financing as press released on August 30, 2021 ("Graphite One Announces Update on Timing of Closing Second Tranche of CA$12 Million Brokered Private Placement").

The Tranche Two Financing raised gross proceeds of CA$998,000. In this tranche, 998,000 units of the Company (each a "Unit") were issued at an issue price of CA$1.00 per Unit with each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire, on payment of CA$1.50 to the Company, one common share of the Company, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances, until August 12, 2022.

The Tranche Two Financing was conducted pursuant to the terms of an agency agreement dated August 12, 2021 entered into between the Company and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Agent"). The Company has paid the Agent a cash fee totaling CA$69,860 equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Tranche Two Financing and issued 69,860 compensation warrants equal to 7% of the number of Units sold under the Tranche Two Financing (each a "Compensation Warrant"). Each Compensation Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of CA$1.00, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances, until August 12, 2022.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Tranche Two Financing for exploration and development on the Company's Graphite Creek Property and general working capital and corporate purposes. Completion of the Tranche Two Financing is subject to receipt of final applicable regulatory approvals including final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Tranche Two Financing will be subject to a four month hold period ended January 25, 2022.

Seite 1 von 3


Graphite One Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Graphite One Announces Closing of Second Tranche of $998,000 in Private Placement Offering NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH) (OTCQX:GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Group Ten Metals Provides Exploration Update and Advances Potential for Low-Carbon Battery and ...
Triad Pro Innovator's Enters Into an MOU with Phoenix Based San Tan Golf Carts for Distribution of ...
Notice to Attend the Extraordinary General Meeting in Smart Eye Aktiebolag (publ)
Following Successful IPO Nepra Foods Issues Letter from the CEO
Silver Elephant Provides Update and Schedule on Plan of Arrangement
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Responds to AB Value’s Misleading Claims and Baseless Litigation
Silver Elephant Closes First Tranche of Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $918,199
Infield Minerals Commences Drilling at the M1 Property North Zone in Nevada
HHG Capital Corporation Announces Closing of $57.5 Million Initial Public Offering, Including Full ...
State Fair of Texas Indoor Spaces Will Be Protected with ActivePure
Titel
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Says "Yield" Was Removed Today
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Azarga Metals Management Change
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.08.21Graphite One Announces Update on Timing of Closing Second Tranche of $12 Million Brokered Private Placement
Accesswire | Analysen