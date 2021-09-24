checkAd

DGAP-DD Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.09.2021, 15:45  |  16   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.09.2021 / 15:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Zeitfracht GmbH & Co. KGaA

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Wolfram
Last name(s): Simon-Schröter
Position: Managing Director

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH

b) LEI
529900H5OL56VVRNXE52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3H3JC5

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1010.00 EUR 5050.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1010.00 EUR 5050.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-23; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


24.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH
Friedrich-Olbricht-Damm 46/48
13627 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://zeitfracht.de/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70300  24.09.2021 



Zeitfracht Logistik Holding Unternehmensanleihe 5,00 % bis 05/26 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 24.09.2021 / 15:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports Half-Year 2021 Results and Provides Corporate Update
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Lufthansa AG deutsch
DGAP-News: FC Gelsenkirchen-Schalke 04 e.V.: Bernd Schröder wird Vorstandsvorsitzender des S04
DGAP-Adhoc: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel announces offer price of EUR 33 per share and publication ...
DGAP-News: Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Nachhaltigkeit und Neobroker
DGAP-News: KAP AG STEIGERT UMSATZ UND ERGEBNIS DEUTLICH IM ERSTEN HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler entwickelt Lösung zur Digitalisierung des Werkzeugbaus mit DMG MORI
DGAP-News: Abivax presents first-half 2021 financial results and operations update
EQS-News: Media Release: Nubo Sphere - Methanlecks zuverlässig lokalisieren, Emissionen nachhaltig ...
DGAP-News: Abivax veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für das erste Halbjahr 2021 und gibt Update zur ...
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer ...
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports Half-Year 2021 Results and Provides Corporate Update
DGAP-News: Formycon veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnis 2021
DGAP-News: Exasol AG veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI erhält Aufträge im Wert von 900.000 CAD für den Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:45 UhrDGAP-DD: Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
22.09.21DGAP-DD: Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
22.09.21DGAP-DD: Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
21.09.21DGAP-DD: Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
21.09.21DGAP-DD: Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16.09.21DGAP-DD: Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16.09.21DGAP-DD: Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
14.09.21DGAP-DD: Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
14.09.21DGAP-DD: Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
09.09.21DGAP-DD: Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings