Highland Income Fund (HFRO) Announces Supplement to Proxy Statement, Adjourns Special Meeting of Shareholders to Allow Review of Supplemented Proxy

At the Special Meeting, shareholders are being asked to vote on the proposal to convert the Fund from a registered investment company to a diversified holding company (the “Holding Company”) and to amend certain fundamental investment restrictions (collectively, the “Business Change Proposal”), and if the Business Change Proposal is approved, to approve the amendment and restatement of the Fund’s Agreement and Declaration of Trust (together with the Business Change Proposal, the “Proposals”).

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Highland Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) (“HFRO” or the “Fund”), a closed-end fund managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. (the “Adviser”), today announced that it has filed a supplement to the definitive proxy statement for the Company’s special meeting of shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) and has adjourned the Special Meeting to provide shareholders with additional time to consider the changes included in the supplement. The Special Meeting will reconvene on October 15, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. CDT at 300 Crescent Court, Suite 700, Dallas, Texas 75201.

The Adviser has made additional updates to the Proposals that it believes will further benefit shareholders. Those updates are discussed in further detail in the supplement to the proxy statement (as supplemented, the “Proxy Statement”) that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 23, 2021.

The following highlights the updates to the Proposals and other information contained in the supplement. Terms used, but not otherwise defined herein, have the meanings assigned to them in the Proxy Statement.

Extension of the Total Expense Cap from 12 to 24 months

The Adviser has agreed to extend the expiration of the Total Expense Cap from 12 months following HFRO’s receipt of the Deregistration Order to 24 months following the HFRO’s receipt of the Deregistration Order.

Removal of the control share acquisition provision

The Fund’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) determined that the proposed A&R Declaration of Trust should be amended such that the control share acquisition provisions contained in Article V thereof will be null and void upon HFRO’s receipt of the Deregistration Order.

Additional detail on the Board composition of the Holding Company

The following provides additional detail with respect to the corporate governance aspects of HFRO’s transition plan to a diversified holding company. The current Board was selected in part for its experience and expertise in overseeing investment companies and other pooled investment vehicles. As part of the implementation of the Proposals, the Board has determined that, over time, its composition in whole will transition to individuals with robust technical ability and expertise relevant to the oversight of public operating companies or public holding companies that operate one or more lines of business through operating subsidiaries. In particular, the Board expects that its composition will include members with experience in the types of businesses the Holding Company acquires and their applicable industries and industry sectors. While it is anticipated that the current Trustees will remain on the Board at the time of HFRO’s conversion and following receipt of the Deregistration Order in order to oversee the conversion and to provide continuity while facilitating the transition of the Board, the Board expects that the current Trustees will not stand for reelection beyond the expiration of such Trustee’s term expiring after HFRO’s receipt of the Deregistration Order and may resign prior to that time, as appropriate, as new trustees are added to the Board.