Beazley appoints industry veteran as Chief Underwriting Officer

Beazley has appointed Bob Quane as its new CUO

London, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beazley has announced the appointment Bob Quane as its new Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO), subject to regulatory approval. Quane, an industry veteran, with over 30 years of underwriting leadership experience, moves from AXIS Capital where he was CUO of the insurance segment. Based in New York, he will start his role on 11th October 2021.

Adrian Cox, CEO of Beazley said: “Bob brings exceptional depth and breadth of experience across multiple commercial and consumer lines, and his successful track record of delivering portfolio growth is impressive. His extensive global experience will be invaluable as we continue to develop our business in both our established and growth markets.

“It is a bold move for an underwriting firm headquartered in London to appoint a CUO based in New York, but Bob’s appointment underlines our commitment to the US market and our future growth plans there.

“Having been CUO myself, I realise how vital having the right person with the right skills and experience in this role is, which is why I’m delighted that Bob is joining Beazley.”

Quane’s three decades of underwriting leadership experience includes 22 years working at AIG, where he held various senior roles, including Head of Global Personal Lines, Global Accident and Health and Global Commercial Property.

Bob Quane commented: “The opportunities for an entrepreneurial, specialist underwriting firm like Beazley are considerable. The firm is renowned for its specialty products and services, and with clients wanting more responsive products and tailored services it is well-placed to benefit from the current market conditions. I’m looking forward to playing my part in the future success of the business.”

David Roberts, Chairman of Beazley said: “Bob’s skills and experience are an excellent fit to help us meet our strategic ambitions, and I look forward to working with him.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Tim Turner and Bethany Greenwood for stepping into the roles of interim CUO long and short tail, in April. They have done an amazing job holding the fort, whilst we looked to fill the CUO position made vacant when Adrian become CEO.”

Mr Quane will join Beazley’s Executive Committee.

 

Note to editors:

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd’s syndicates and, in 2020, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $3,563.8m. All Lloyd’s syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best. 

Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd’s.

Beazley’s European insurance company, Beazley Insurance dac, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is A rated by A.M. Best and A+ by Fitch.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, cyber, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

