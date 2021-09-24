IEH Corp Provides Guidance Related to Changes in OTC Market and its Common Stock

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / IEH Corporation (OTC PINK:IEHC). In response to shareholder inquiries, IEH Corporation confirmed today that on September 28 2021 trading in its stock will be in accordance with the OTC Pink Sheet No …

The effect of the change in the Rule will be that broker dealer firms will not be able to provide stock quotes for IEH's common stock. Transactions will be limited to the "Expert" market. Persons who hold IEH common stock or wish to purchase IEH common stock will have to contact their brokers directly in order to buy or sell shares.

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / IEH Corporation (OTC PINK:IEHC). In response to shareholder inquiries, IEH Corporation confirmed today that on September 28 2021 trading in its stock will be in accordance with the OTC Pink Sheet No Information tier, as a result of the implementation of the SEC's rules changes to the OTC Market implemented through Amended Rule 15c2-11.

Among other requirements, the Amended Rule requires listed companies to be current in their SEC filings or provide alternative information, including financial information and financial statements to the OTC. IEH Corporation has been delinquent in its SEC filings, and is unable at this time to provide the required level of information to the OTC but is working diligently to cure this delinquency.

"We have been aware of this Amended Rule, and had hoped to be caught up on our filings in time to enable an eventual reinstatement to our prior trading platforms on the OTC. Despite not making the deadline, we want our shareholders to know that we are extremely focused on getting current with our filings with the SEC" said David Offerman, IEH Corp President and CEO. "As previously noted, our inability to make our SEC filings has been driven by a reconciling of two disparate accounting systems, our legacy system and our new one. At the heart of the issue is how the two disparate systems itemize inventory categories; namely what is considered raw material, work-in-progress (WIP) and finished goods. It is intense, demanding work, requiring a blending of our old ERP system and the new one, as well as discriminating periodic inventory costing from perpetual inventory costing. As we have previously disclosed, we have engaged outside resources and focused internal resources to address these subjects appropriately so that we can keep moving forward. While it has taken much longer to resolve than previously anticipated, we are much closer to completion, and anticipate resolution before the end of the 2021 calendar year.