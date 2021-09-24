checkAd

Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile to offer all-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini with Orders Starting Today

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.09.2021, 16:00  |  23   |   |   

Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile will offer the best-ever lineup of iPhone and iPad, including the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini, the highly capable and affordable iPad (9th generation) and iPad mini with a new all-screen design. Redesigned inside and out, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, improved battery life, the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU, and an advanced 5G experience. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature the most advanced dual camera system ever in iPhone and the powerhouse A15 Bionic chip in a sleek and durable design. iPad mini features an all-screen design, the A15 Bionic chip, 5G, Center Stage, and more. iPad features the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, Center Stage, True Tone, and now starts with double the storage.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005348/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Comcast Corporation!
Long
Basispreis 50,71€
Hebel 9,77
Ask 0,50
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 63,00€
Hebel 7,84
Ask 0,60
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

iPhone 13 Pro Colors (Photo: Business Wire)

iPhone 13 Pro Colors (Photo: Business Wire)

New and existing Xfinity Mobile customers who port a new number will receive $300 off any iPhone including the new iPhone 13 lineup, and existing customers who upgrade their line will receive a $300 Visa pre-paid card. Customers can order devices from the new lineup by visiting XfinityMobile.com or by visiting a local Xfinity Store. Comcast Business customers can check out the Comcast Business Mobile deals on https://business.comcast.com/learn/internet/mobile.

Featuring an advanced 5G experience with more 5G bands, the iPhone 13 lineup works in more places on 5G for greater coverage and performance.1 Available in four stunning finishes — graphite, gold, silver, and the all-new sierra blue — iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, introduce an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, making the touch experience even faster and more responsive. They also introduce the best battery life ever on iPhone with iPhone 13 Pro Max, lasting up to two and a half hours longer in a day than iPhone 12 Pro Max, a new storage capacity of 1TB, and are protected by the Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass. With new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras, the pro camera system gets its biggest advancement ever capturing stunning photos and video, powered by the Apple-designed A15 Bionic. These technologies enable impressive new photo capabilities like macro photography on the new Ultra Wide camera and up to 2.2x improved low-light performance on the new Wide camera, and new computational photography features like Photographic Styles to personalize the look of images in the Camera app, and Night mode on all cameras. Video takes a huge leap forward offering Cinematic mode for beautiful depth-of-field transitions, macro video, Time-lapse and Slo-mo, and even better low-light performance. Both models also offer end-to-end pro workflows in Dolby Vision, and for the first time, ProRes, only available on iPhone.

Seite 1 von 4
Comcast (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Comcast Corp - Kabelnetzbetreiber aus den USA
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile to offer all-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini with Orders Starting Today Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile will offer the best-ever lineup of iPhone and iPad, including the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini, the highly capable and affordable iPad (9th …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Efficacy and Safety Data for GlycoMimetics’ Lead Investigational Drug Uproleselan Published in ...
Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering
Ford Motor Company Announces Details For Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Celanese Updates Acetyl Chain Regional Dynamics
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of InnovAge Holding ...
Stellantis and TotalEnergies Welcome Mercedes-Benz as a New Partner of Automotive Cells Company ...
The Gates of Hell are Open: Diablo II: Resurrected Now Live
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.09.21Comcast Introduces XiOne – a New 4K, WiFi 6 Global Streaming TV Device
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Comcast Expands Internet Essentials to Federal Pell Grant Recipients and Pledges $15 Million – in Free Internet Service and 25,000 Laptops – to Help Get Even More Americans Connected
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21FreeWheel’s Strata Platform Partners With Strategus to Unlock Access to Premium CTV Inventory
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Comcast to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21DGAP-News: 100 SMALL BUSINESSES OWNED BY PEOPLE OF COLOR IN KING AND PIERCE COUNTIES TO EACH RECEIVE A $10,000 GRANT FROM COMCAST RISE TOTALING $1 MILLION
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21DGAP-News: 100 Small Businesses Owned by People of Color in the Twin Cities to Each Receive a $10,000 Grant from Comcast RISE Totaling $1 Million
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Comcast RISE Commits $11 Million in Grants to Small Business Owners of Color as Part of Ongoing Effort to Advance Equitable Economic Mobility in Cities Nationwide
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Der größte Rivale von Disney World ist bereit, an Halloween abzukassieren
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
08.09.21DGAP-News: Comcast Business Supports CORE Electric Cooperative's Goal of Delivering Low-Cost, Reliable Electricity
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Notion, a Comcast Company, Works with Honey Insurance to Help Australian Homeowners Monitor Risk and Save on Premiums
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten