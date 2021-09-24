Cushman & Wakefield Hires Aubrey Waddell as Global Occupier Services’ Head of Commercial Operations

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, has appointed Aubrey Waddell as the Head of Commercial Operations of its Global Occupier Services (GOS) business, effective immediately.

As Head of Commercial Operations, Waddell will play a pivotal role in leading a global team of commercial legal, risk and pricing professionals within GOS. She will be responsible for building foundational commercial operation and risk platforms while driving scalable processes and operating structures to support sustainable business growth.

“The environment in which our large corporate occupier clients are operating has never been more dynamic, and our solutions must evolve quickly to meet their increasingly complex needs,” said Bill Knightly, Cushman & Wakefield’s Chief Executive, GOS. “We’re pleased to have Aubrey on board as we’re confident her approach and expertise will elevate our business and clients. Not only does she bring a wealth of knowledge, insights and experience—she’s the type of collaborative and innovative leader we want representing our firm.”

Waddell brings deep experience to this role having previously served as Managing Director, Commercial in JLL’s Corporate Solutions/Work Dynamics business, where she led a team that set commercial strategy, oversaw deal architecture, managed executive approvals, and led negotiations with the firm’s largest enterprise clients. Prior to her leadership role in the Commercial function, Waddell was General Counsel for JLL’s Corporate Solutions business in the Americas.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining the Global Occupier Services team at Cushman & Wakefield,” said Waddell. “I look forward to collaborating with my talented new colleagues around the world as we build and execute best-in-class real estate solutions for our clients.”

Waddell will be based in Cushman & Wakefield’s Atlanta office.

