Intention to Fundraise
Octopus Apollo VCT plc
24 September 2021
Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to launch a new offer for subscription to raise up to £40 million with an over allotment facility of a further £35 million. The Company is targeting a launch shortly, subject to Board approval. An offer document containing further details will be available to shareholders and potential new investors in due course.
For further information please contact:
Katherine Fyfe
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
+44 (0)20 7710 2800
