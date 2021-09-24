Octopus Apollo VCT plc

24 September 2021

Intention to Fundraise

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to launch a new offer for subscription to raise up to £40 million with an over allotment facility of a further £35 million. The Company is targeting a launch shortly, subject to Board approval. An offer document containing further details will be available to shareholders and potential new investors in due course.