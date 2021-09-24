checkAd

Gold Resource Corporation Issues 2020 Sustainability Accounting Standards Report

Autor: Accesswire
24.09.2021, 16:25  |  36   |   |   

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company", "We", "Our" or "GRC") has released its 2020 Sustainability Disclosure Topics & Accounting Metrics ("2020 SASB Report"), which uses the …

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company", "We", "Our" or "GRC") has released its 2020 Sustainability Disclosure Topics & Accounting Metrics ("2020 SASB Report"), which uses the Value Reporting Foundation's Metals & Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard of reporting to outline the Company's progress on its sustainability performance in 2020 at the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico.

The team at Gold Resource Corporation holds itself accountable to the highest environmental, social and governance standards. Our commitment to acting responsibly and delivering excellence in sustainability allows us to deliver benefits to all our stakeholders, including our employees and local communities," said Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Company's 2020 SASB Report, available at https://goldresourcecorp.com/responsible-mining/esg-reports/, highlights significant progress achieved by the Company in 2020 when compared with 2019, including:

  1. A 38% decline in greenhouse gas emissions (or 23% decline related to tons of CO2 equivalent produced per tonne of ore processed).
  2. A 14.8% decline in the fresh water withdrawn per tonne of ore processed.
  3. A 31% decline in the fresh water consumed per tonne of ore processed.
  4. The percentage of tailings recycled through the paste plant rose to 26% from 5.7% in 2019.

The declines in tons of CO2 equivalent are largely due to the conversion to the electrical grid from diesel generating capacity. We continue to focus on identifying opportunities to lower our power consumption and improve efficiency in this area. The declines in water consumption were due to the installation of the paste tailings plant as water is recycled back to the processing plant from this process.

About Gold Resource Corporation

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of a new board and senior leadership, the company's focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine. For more information, please visit GORO's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the company's Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors associated with its business.

Cautionary Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward- looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding Gold Resource Corporation's strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Gold Resource Corporation on the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, the scope, duration, and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mining operations, Company employees, and supply chains as well as the scope, duration and impact of government action aimed at mitigating the pandemic may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Also, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limitedto, those discussed in the Company's 10-Q filed with the SEC.

For further information please contact:
Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
Ann.Wilkinson@GRC-USA.com
www.goldresourcecorp.com

SOURCE: Gold Resource Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665382/Gold-Resource-Corporation-Issues-202 ...

Gold Resource Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gold Resource Corporation Issues 2020 Sustainability Accounting Standards Report DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company", "We", "Our" or "GRC") has released its 2020 Sustainability Disclosure Topics & Accounting Metrics ("2020 SASB Report"), which uses the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Triad Pro Innovator's Enters Into an MOU with Phoenix Based San Tan Golf Carts for Distribution of ...
Notice to Attend the Extraordinary General Meeting in Smart Eye Aktiebolag (publ)
Following Successful IPO Nepra Foods Issues Letter from the CEO
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Responds to AB Value’s Misleading Claims and Baseless Litigation
Infield Minerals Commences Drilling at the M1 Property North Zone in Nevada
State Fair of Texas Indoor Spaces Will Be Protected with ActivePure
HHG Capital Corporation Announces Closing of $57.5 Million Initial Public Offering, Including Full ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Uplisted to OTCQB Venture Market
GGX Gold Corp Retains 360 Aviation for IR Services
Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. Files a Prospectus Supplement to the "Shelf" Registration ...
Titel
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Says "Yield" Was Removed Today
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Azarga Metals Management Change
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.09.21Gold Resource Corporation Attending The Gold Forum Americas / XPL-Dev 2021 Conference
Accesswire | Analysen
07.09.21Gold Resource Corporation To Acquire Aquila Resources Inc. To Form Diversified North American Precious and Base Metals Producer
Accesswire | Analysen
07.09.21Gold Resource Corporation Drill Results Confirm Down-Dip Extension of Switchback Vein System
Accesswire | Analysen
07.09.21Gold Resource Corporation's Don David Gold Mine Begins Process of Ramping up Activities, Update's 2021 Guidance
Accesswire | Analysen