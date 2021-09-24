Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Board Members of NAT buy stock in NAT

All Board Members of NAT have recently increased their shareholdings in the company. The Founder, Chairman & CEO, Herbjorn Hansson, Norway, bought 75,000 shares in NAT September 17. Board Member Alexander Hansson, Monaco, bought 100,000 shares in NAT August 31, and 50,000 shares September 20. Board Member Jim Kelly, New York, has also adjusted his holding upwards to 175,000 shares in NAT. Doug Penick of Dallas, Texas, joined the Board at the NAT AGM July 19, 2021. He has already accumulated 125,000 shares in NAT.

The Hansson family is the third largest shareholder group in NAT.



Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.