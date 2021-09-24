TRADE SUBJECT TO NOTIFICATION FOR PRIMARY INSIDERS

Christine Rødsæther, Board member in Bank Norwegian ASA, has on 24 September 2021 accepted the voluntary offer for 75 754 shares in Bank Norwegian ASA at a share price of NOK 105. Remaining balance controlled by Christine Rødsæther after a transaction is 0 shares. See attachment for further details.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

