François Codet , Chief Executive Officer of Natixis Assurances, joins the Executive Management Committee in his capacity as Head of the Insurance business (as of October 2021) .

Groupe BPCE announces the appointment of several new members to its Executive Management Committee , notably in light of its plans to simplify the Group's organization and its P ayment and I nsurance activities.

Appointments to the Executive Management Committee of Groupe BPCE

Stéphanie Paix has been appointed Group Chief Risk Officer (as of January 2022), member of the Executive Management Committee. She is currently Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of the General Inspection of Groupe BPCE.

In addition, Yves Tyrode, Chief Innovation, Digital & Data Officer, will also be responsible for the Payments activity (October 2021) and Head of Oney Bank.

Once these appointments are effective, Groupe BPCE's Executive Management Committee will be comprised as follows:

- Laurent Mignon, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO,

- Christine Fabresse, Head of Retail Banking and Insurance, member of the Management Board,

- Béatrice Lafaurie, Head of Human Resources, member of the Management Board,

- Jean-François Lequoy, Head of Finance & Strategy, member of the Management Board,

- Nicolas Namias, Chief Executive Officer of Natixis, member of the Management Board,

- Laurent Benatar, Chief Technology & Operations Officer,

- Jacques Beyssade, Secretary General in charge of Legal Affairs, Corporate Governance, Compliance, Permanent Control, and Public Affairs,

- François Codet, Chief Executive Officer of Natixis Assurances, Head of Insurance business.

- Catherine Halberstadt, Head of the Financial Solutions & Expertise,

- Stéphanie Paix, Chief Risk Officer,

- Yves Tyrode, Chief Digital, Innovation & Data Officer, to which will be added responsibility for the Payments activity and Oney Bank.

In addition:

- Christine Jacglin, currently Chief Executive Officer of Banque Palatine, has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Groupe BPCE’s General Inspection (effective January 2022).

- Géraud Brac de La Perrière, currently Chief Risk Officer, will join the Global Financial Services division as a senior advisor to the Chief Executive, and as co-chairman with Nicolas Namias of the Natixis Credit Committee (effective January 2022).

Biography of François Codet

François Codet started his career in primarily commercial and financial roles at Banque Populaire du Sud-Ouest (BPSO) in 1991, and later became deputy CEO of Banque Populaire Aquitaine Centre Atlantique after the merger between Banque Populaire Sud-Ouest and Banque Populaire Centre Atlantique. He joined the management board at Caisse d'Epargne Nord France Europe (CENFE) in charge of finance in 2015, and remained in this role after CENFE merged with Caisse d'Epargne de Picardie to create Caisse d'Epargne Hauts de France. He has been Chairman of the management board at Caisse d'Epargne Côte d'Azur since April 2018.