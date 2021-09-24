ALYI – Understanding The Cryptocurrency Backed EV Ecosystem Behind The EV Company

Specifically, ALYI intends to generate $2 million by year end from the sale of electric motorcycles. The company yesterday announced it might add to the $2 million figure with the additional sales of three wheeled electric vehicles under a second contract.

Dallas, TX, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) has recently announced that it expects to generate its first revenue this year from the sale of electric vehicles.

ALYI management repeatedly emphasizes that the electric vehicles are just the tip of an overall electric vehicle ecosystem backed by a dedicated cryptocurrency called Revolt Token .

Much More To An Electric Vehicle Than The Replacement Of A Combustion Engine

Electric vehicles require a whole new breed of design and engineering, from the vehicle as a whole, down to each and every component part, from the component function to the subcomponent function, and the material it’s all made from. There is much more to an electric vehicle than the replacement of a combustion engine.

Battery technology is a much talked about critical pacing item to the overall advance of electric vehicles. However, the charging network may be just as critical a pacing item. You currently cannot simply pull into a charging station and in five minutes, charge your car the way you would tank up on gas. What about the source of electricity? All those cars will have to be charged now the electric infrastructure that is already keeping on all the lights and air conditioners, hot water heaters, computers, and mobile phones.

What about the manufacturing and assembly infrastructure, and the sales and marketing support, and the distribution channels? Of course, all of this will take investment capital to build.

The Electric Vehicle Is The Consumer Point Of Contact In The Overall EV Ecosystem

An electric vehicle is the point of consumer contact in an overall electric vehicle ecosystem where all the components of the ecosystem come together to deliver a transportation service.

In a region such as the United States, where the transportation market is saturated with existing combustion engine vehicles, the rollout of electric vehicles will be affected by getting consumers to exchange combustion engine vehicles for electric vehicles.

Electric vehicle purveyors in the United States will have the advantage and challenge of addressing existing consumer transportation expectations formed around combustion engine vehicles.