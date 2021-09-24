checkAd

“You Run. We Donate.” Grupo Bimbo Kicks Off Global Energy Race 2021

  • The 6th edition of the Global Energy Race will be held virtually and will be completely free, from Oct 4th to 10th, for runners throughout the world.
  • For each race participant, Bimbo Bakeries USA will donate slices of bread to Feeding America.

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. is joining its parent company and largest baking company in the world, Grupo Bimbo, to announce the kickoff of its Sixth Annual Global Energy Race (GER). This is the Company’s most important sporting event with a cause, as it extends beyond a financial donation and allows associates, consumers and friends to make a lasting impact on a global scale. Signups are now open, as the race seeks to gather participants worldwide, put people in motion, and support those most in need.

For this year’s race, Grupo Bimbo has set the goal of gathering the largest number of runners throughout the world, aiming to surpass 2020’s 300,000 participants from 127 countries and the subsequent 6 million donated slices.

Bimbo Bakeries USA’s partnership with Feeding America also extends beyond the Global Energy Race, as both Bimbo Bakeries USA and Grupo Bimbo team up each year to give back to local communities through food bank donation events. Corporate partnerships such as these are crucial to making a difference for those who need it, especially during a global pandemic.

Due to the COVID-19 world health crisis, the 2021 Global Energy Race will once again be held virtually and completely free of charge. Enrollments are now open at the event’s website www.globalenergyrace.com.

Participants can walk or run a 5K or 10K during the scheduled race week.

Upon registration, each participant will receive a Runner Number as well as a virtual T-shirt and medal for social media. Upon completion of the race, participants will be mailed a Participant Pack that includes a tote, cooling towel and finisher’s medal.

“The Global Energy Race 2020 broke record figures for participation, thereby achieving the greatest donation of bread in history,” said Alberto Levy, Global Marketing VP for Grupo Bimbo. “This year we have a new opportunity to help those most in need. We invite everyone, whether as a runner or walker, to join this great cause and help us make history again. You run; we donate.”

For more information on the Global Energy Race, you can follow the below social media channels, and engage with us using #RunWithUs and #GER2021:

  • Facebook: @GlobalEnergyGlobal

  • Instagram: @globalenergyrace

  • Twitter: @Globalenergyrun

ABOUT GRUPO BIMBO
Grupo Bimbo is the largest and leading baking Company in the world and a relevant participant in snacks. Grupo Bimbo has 203 plants and more than 1,700 sales centers strategically located in 33 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. Its main product lines include fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks and confectionery products, among others. Grupo Bimbo produces over 13,000 products and has one of the largest direct distribution networks in the world, with more than 2.8 million points of sale, around 53,000 routes and more than 135,000 associates. Its shares trade on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO, and in the over-the-counter market in the United States with a Level 1 ADR, under the ticker symbol BMBOY.  

ABOUT BIMBO BAKERIES USA
Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category-leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates more than 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Entenmann’s, Stroehmann, Maier’s, Sara Lee, Thomas’, Bimbo, Marinela, Barcel, Boboli, Arnold, Artesano, Ball Park, Bimbo, Boboli, and Brownberry. Entenmann's, Little Bites, Marinela, Mrs Baird’s, Oroweat, Sara Lee, Stroehmann, and Thomas'. Bimbo Bakeries USA is part of Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

Media Contact:         

Maria Lynn, maria.lynn@buchananpr.com, 610-228-0687





