Ultra Resources Plans to Start Work at the Laguna Verde Brine Lithium Project in Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ULT) (“Ultra Resources” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company is planning to start exploration work on its 100% owned Laguna Verde brine lithium project in Catamarca Province, Argentina.



The Company’s previous exploration work included systematic surface brine sampling, ground geophysical surveys and bench scale evaporation testwork. The planned work program will include drilling and carrying out pumping tests to determine aquifer capacity and yield based upon the targets identified through the geophysical surveys and brine sampling.