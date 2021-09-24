STRONG EARNINGS GROWTH FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2021

Bertrand Laurioz, ADLPerformance Group Chairman and CEO: “We achieved both growth and profitability during the first half of 2021. Our Group is progressing across all its business lines and confirming the strength of its diversified multi-entrepreneur model, combining consulting, cross-channel marketing know-how and digital and data expertise serving brands.

We still have major market opportunities and prospects, in terms of both our highly recurrent portfolio-based activities and our strong-growth digital marketing activities, which are expected to represent more than 50% of our Group’s net sales by the end of 2022.

Over the coming months, we will continue with our acceleration towards digital marketing and data marketing, rolling out our solutions and ramping up synergies between our business units. Depending on the opportunities, we will continue moving forward with our external growth, as illustrated by our recent acquisition of Reech, an influence marketing expert, with a view to further strengthening our capabilities and our leading position on a buoyant market.

We are very optimistic about our Group’s development. The progress made, led by our talented teams and their drive to conquer, is effectively consolidating our ambition to become a European leader for data marketing by 2025”.

HALF-YEAR KEY DEVELOPMENTS

During the first half of 2021, the Group recorded strong growth in business despite the continued uncertainty relating to the economic and health situation.

The portfolio-based activities confirmed their robust business model, supported by recurrent revenues. Despite an unfavorable basis for comparison due to the end of sales under the France Abonnements brand in 2020, the Magazine business recorded 3% net sales growth and a 1% increase in its active open-ended subscription portfolio thanks to progress with partnership-based recruitments. The Insurance business is continuing to develop its policyholder portfolio, generating recurrent revenues, and recorded 25% growth in its half-year net sales.