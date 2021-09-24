checkAd

ADLPartner / ADLPerformance STRONG EARNINGS GROWTH FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.09.2021, 17:45  |  22   |   |   


PRESS RELEASE
Paris, September 24, 2021 (5:45pm)

ADLPartner / ADLPerformance
STRONG EARNINGS GROWTH FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2021

  • Net sales: €75.5m (+16%)
  • Gross margin: €63.9m (+12%)
  • EBITDA: €9.3m, representing 14.5% of the gross margin
  • Net income (Group share): €4.7m (+23%)

Bertrand Laurioz, ADLPerformance Group Chairman and CEO: “We achieved both growth and profitability during the first half of 2021. Our Group is progressing across all its business lines and confirming the strength of its diversified multi-entrepreneur model, combining consulting, cross-channel marketing know-how and digital and data expertise serving brands.

We still have major market opportunities and prospects, in terms of both our highly recurrent portfolio-based activities and our strong-growth digital marketing activities, which are expected to represent more than 50% of our Group’s net sales by the end of 2022.

Over the coming months, we will continue with our acceleration towards digital marketing and data marketing, rolling out our solutions and ramping up synergies between our business units. Depending on the opportunities, we will continue moving forward with our external growth, as illustrated by our recent acquisition of Reech, an influence marketing expert, with a view to further strengthening our capabilities and our leading position on a buoyant market.

We are very optimistic about our Group’s development. The progress made, led by our talented teams and their drive to conquer, is effectively consolidating our ambition to become a European leader for data marketing by 2025”.

HALF-YEAR KEY DEVELOPMENTS

During the first half of 2021, the Group recorded strong growth in business despite the continued uncertainty relating to the economic and health situation.

The portfolio-based activities confirmed their robust business model, supported by recurrent revenues. Despite an unfavorable basis for comparison due to the end of sales under the France Abonnements brand in 2020, the Magazine business recorded 3% net sales growth and a 1% increase in its active open-ended subscription portfolio thanks to progress with partnership-based recruitments. The Insurance business is continuing to develop its policyholder portfolio, generating recurrent revenues, and recorded 25% growth in its half-year net sales.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ADLPartner / ADLPerformance STRONG EARNINGS GROWTH FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2021 PRESS RELEASEParis, September 24, 2021 (5:45pm) ADLPartner / ADLPerformanceSTRONG EARNINGS GROWTH FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2021 Net sales: €75.5m (+16%)Gross margin: €63.9m (+12%)EBITDA: €9.3m, representing 14.5% of the gross marginNet income (Group …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Surgalign Holdings Announces Management Changes
SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Settlement of Derivative Litigation
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Court Hearing Date to Approve Proposed Acquisition by Xeris ...
Uxin Reports Unaudited First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Duck Creek Technologies Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call
Bavarian Nordic’s COVID-19 Funding Agreement with the Danish Ministry of Health Receives Final ...
CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Discloses Receipt of Notice from NYSE American Regarding Non-Compliance ...
Management's trading with SP Group shares
DRAWDOWN OF THE SECOND ADVANCE PURSUANT TO FINANCING ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN VALOE CORPORATION AND ...
Luxury retailer Christofle selects GetFeedback by Momentive to bring in-store excellence online and ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Smart Employee Benefits Inc. Corporate Update
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Closing of $10.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
Duck Creek Technologies Positioned as a Leader in Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for P&C Platforms, ...
LexaGene Adopts Corporate Governance Charters and Policies
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...