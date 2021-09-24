Jotul Holdings SA's direct subsidiary Jøtul AS issues senior secured floating rate bonds of NOK 475,000,000

Jotul Holdings SA's direct subsidiary Jøtul AS has successfully issued senior secured floating rate bonds in an amount of NOK 475,000,000 under a framework of up to NOK 750,000,000 with ISIN NO0011104069. The bonds were issued at par, are due in October 2024 and carry a floating interest rate of NIBOR 3m + 6.95 per cent.

The proceeds from the bond issue will be used to finance, redemption of existing debt including Jotul Holdings SA's existing bond loan with ISIN NO0010815749, as well as general corporate purposes.