checkAd

TulsaLabs Announces Agreement to Develop Next Generation Urban Transportation Technologies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.09.2021, 18:00  |  35   |   |   

Tulsa, OK, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announced it has been retained by Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: TGHI), a media and digital technology holding company, to explore the development of new urban transportation technologies.

TulsaLabs announces an agreement with Touchpoint Group to explore the development of next-generation urban transportation technologies for the commercial market.

Through Touchpoint's recent acquisition of the World Championship Air Race (WCAR) both parties will explore technological developments in green power and advanced aerial mobility, including electric powered aircraft, EVTOL (vertical takeoff and landing), and personalized Jetpacks.

Chris Bailey, the CEO of AppSwarm, commented, "As a research lab focused on next-generation technology, the exploration of new urban transportation opportunities is something that interests us very much. We are very excited to be working with the team at Touchpoint, and how we can both leverage our expertise to become a player in the next generation urban transportation market."

NFT Projects

In addition, both companies will begin collaborating on non-fungible token (NFTs) projects within the entertainment industry. In recent times, celebrities have sought out digital artists to mint their own non-fungible tokens to tokenize everything from music to artwork, to special live experiences. 

Investor Updates

To request investor updates on this project register at https://tulsalabs.io/investors/

About Touchpoint Group Holdings.

Touchpoint Group Holdings Inc. is a media and digital technology acquisition and software company. For more information, see http://touchpointgh.com/  

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

“LEGAL DISCLAIMER”

AppSwarm and its affiliate labs are strictly research firms focused on the development of blockchain applications, and in no way is involved with the buying, selling, or the issuance of any cryptocurrencies, or investment advice.

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.
888-886-8583
info@app-swarm.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TulsaLabs Announces Agreement to Develop Next Generation Urban Transportation Technologies Tulsa, OK, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announced it has been retained by Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: TGHI), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Surgalign Holdings Announces Management Changes
SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Settlement of Derivative Litigation
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Court Hearing Date to Approve Proposed Acquisition by Xeris ...
CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Discloses Receipt of Notice from NYSE American Regarding Non-Compliance ...
Bavarian Nordic’s COVID-19 Funding Agreement with the Danish Ministry of Health Receives Final ...
Uxin Reports Unaudited First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Duck Creek Technologies Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call
Elcora Closes First Tranche of Private Placement
Sanofi: Availability of the Q3 2021 Memorandum for modelling purposes
PGS Awarded Contract Offshore Suriname
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Smart Employee Benefits Inc. Corporate Update
Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Closing of $10.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
LexaGene Adopts Corporate Governance Charters and Policies
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...