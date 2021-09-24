Pharmagest Interactive H1 2021 Results
Villers-lès-Nancy, 24 September 2021 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)
PRESS RELEASE
H1 2021 Results
-
Solid half-year performances with significant contributions from newly acquired companies (PANDALAB and ASCA INFORMATIQUE in 2020, PHARMAGEST SERVIZI in 2021) :
- Revenue: +20.49% to €93.90m
(+10.40% like-for-like)
-
Operating Profit: +20.91% to €24.45m
(+10.66% like-for-like)
- Net Profit from Continuing Operations: +30.56% to €17.62m
- Group H2 targets maintained, particularly for earnings.
|In €m
|H1 2019
|H1 2020
|H1 2021
|
Change
2021/2020
|Revenue
|76.88
|77.93
|93.90
|+20.49 %
|Operating Profit
|18.65
|20.22
|24.45
|+20.91 %
|Net Profit from Continuing Operations
|13.18
|13.50
|17.62
|+30.56 %
|Net Profit
|14.59
|13.50
|17.62
|+30.56 %
The financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 were reviewed and adopted by PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE's Board of Directors, chaired by Thierry CHAPUSOT, on 24 September 2021. These interim consolidated financial statements were subject to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors.
********
-
Results at 30 June 2021
Pharmagest Group reported Revenue at 30 June 2021 of €93.90m, up 20.49% in relation to H1 2020, boosted by recent acquisitions (PANDALAB and ASCA INFORMATIQUE in 2020 and PHARMAGEST SERVIZI in 2021). Like-for-like, revenue was up 10.40%.
The Group's Operating Profit rose 20.91% to €24.45m at 30 June 2021.
- Operating Profit for the Europe Pharmacy Solutions Division amounted to €16.15m (+21.53%). The Italy Pharmacy Business Unit registered particularly robust growth with the strengthening of its branch network (creation of PHARMAGEST SERVIZI), the deployment of Easy Pharma (the pharmacy management suite of the subsidiary, SVEMU) and new innovative solutions both for pharmacies (EasyQ, SophiaUp, Miaterapia, etc.) and for wholesaler-distributors (in particular DENSO and Check&Trace). ASCA INFORMATIQUE’s integration into the French Pharmacy Business Unit also had an accretive effect on its operating profit.
- Operating Profit for the Health and Social Care Facilities Solutions Division was €4.69m, up 8.43%. All the Division's businesses are progressing. Strong renewed momentum in the nursing home sector, hit harder by the health crisis, has started to slow down pending the release of public funds expected to be made available by France’s health sector reform (Ségur de la Santé).
-
For the e-Health Solutions and Fintech Divisions, Operating Profit amounted to €3.61m, up 15.65% as the financing market recovered for the
Fintech Division.
0 Kommentare