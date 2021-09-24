H1 2021 Results

Operating Profit: +20.91% to €24.45m





(+10.66% like-for-like)

Net Profit from Continuing Operations: +30.56% to €17.62m

Group H2 targets maintained, particularly for earnings.

In €m H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2021 Change

2021/2020 Revenue 76.88 77.93 93.90 +20.49 % Operating Profit 18.65 20.22 24.45 +20.91 % Net Profit from Continuing Operations 13.18 13.50 17.62 +30.56 % Net Profit 14.59 13.50 17.62 +30.56 %

The financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 were reviewed and adopted by PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE's Board of Directors, chaired by Thierry CHAPUSOT, on 24 September 2021. These interim consolidated financial statements were subject to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors.

Results at 30 June 2021





Pharmagest Group reported Revenue at 30 June 2021 of €93.90m, up 20.49% in relation to H1 2020, boosted by recent acquisitions (PANDALAB and ASCA INFORMATIQUE in 2020 and PHARMAGEST SERVIZI in 2021). Like-for-like, revenue was up 10.40%.

The Group's Operating Profit rose 20.91% to €24.45m at 30 June 2021.