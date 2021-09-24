checkAd

WISeKey Increases Investment on its NFT Platform by Accessing the Remainder of its $44 Million Convertible Notes Subscription Agreements Signed middle of the Year

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.09.2021, 18:07  |  26   |   |   

WISeKey Increases Investment on its NFT Platform by Accessing the Remainder of its $44 Million Convertible Notes Subscription Agreements Signed middle of the Year

Zug, Switzerland – September 24, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey” or “Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today that it has signed an amendment to its existing Convertible Notes Subscription Agreements (“Agreements”) with global institutional investors (the “Investors”). to enable it to invest further in the development of its WISe.Art NFT platform and the TrusteCoin token as demand for its Trusted NFT solution increases.

In June 2021, following the signing of the Agreements, WISeKey issued an initial convertible note in the aggregate principal amount of $22 million for subscription by the Investors; this amendment to the Agreements provides WISeKey with early access to the remainder of its $44 million convertible notes through the creation of four Accelerated Tranches, each of between $2,000,000 and $5,500,000. The additional funding of up to $22 million, will enable WISeKey to gradually unlock increased financing to further its investment in the recently announced WISe.ART NFT platform and TrusteCoin.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey said, “Due to the unprecedented increased demand for our secure WISe.Art platform and our TrusteCoin tokens, we have worked with our Investors to unlock this additional funding at an earlier point in time than was originally anticipated. This additional financing will enable us to continue the commercialization of the WISe.Art Platform and TrusteCoin.IO via a special vehicle company created by WISeKey in Zoug with the name TrusteCoin AG. The market demand for NFTs surged to new highs in the second quarter of 2021, totaling to $2.5 billion year-to-date, up from just $13.7 million in the first half of 2020, marketplace data showed. WISeKey is uniquely position as early player in this emerging NFT and it is well positioned to obtain a sizeable market share.”

An NFT is a crypto asset, representing an intangible digital item such as an image, video, or in-game item. Owners of NFTs are recorded on blockchain, allowing an NFT to be traded as a stand-in for the digital asset it represents.
Terms of the amended Agreements
Under the terms of the amended Agreements, WISeKey has accelerated its ability to access the four additional tranches through the creation of four Accelerated Tranches, each of between $2,000,000 and $5,500,000, as determined by WISeKey and the Investors. The conversion price for the Accelerated Tranches is equal to the lower of a fixed conversion price as determined in the agreement and 90% of the lowest daily VWAPs of one Class B Share, as applicable, during the ten (10) consecutive trading day preceding the relevant conversion date, and the Investors have the option to convert the full amount of each Accelerated Tranche at any time. All other conditions of the existing Convertible Notes Subscription Agreements remain unchanged.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WISeKey Increases Investment on its NFT Platform by Accessing the Remainder of its $44 Million Convertible Notes Subscription Agreements Signed middle of the Year WISeKey Increases Investment on its NFT Platform by Accessing the Remainder of its $44 Million Convertible Notes Subscription Agreements Signed middle of the Year Zug, Switzerland – September 24, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey” …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Surgalign Holdings Announces Management Changes
SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Settlement of Derivative Litigation
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Court Hearing Date to Approve Proposed Acquisition by Xeris ...
CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Discloses Receipt of Notice from NYSE American Regarding Non-Compliance ...
Bavarian Nordic’s COVID-19 Funding Agreement with the Danish Ministry of Health Receives Final ...
Uxin Reports Unaudited First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Duck Creek Technologies Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call
Elcora Closes First Tranche of Private Placement
Sanofi: Availability of the Q3 2021 Memorandum for modelling purposes
PGS Awarded Contract Offshore Suriname
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Smart Employee Benefits Inc. Corporate Update
Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Closing of $10.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
LexaGene Adopts Corporate Governance Charters and Policies
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...