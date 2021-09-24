checkAd

Ethema Granted Full Licenses, and Updates Progress

West Palm Beach, FL, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) (“Ethema” “GRST” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that on September 23, 2021 the Department of Children and Family Services of Florida has issued the full licenses for all five levels of care for Evernia Health Center LLC (“ARIA”) after completing its audit.  Aria has been operating with probationary licenses since Ethema closed on the acquisition of ARIA on July 1, 2021.  ARIA scored very high on the DCF grading scale.   The licenses are effective for one year from June 30, 2021, when the probationary licenses were issued, to June 30, 2022, at which time a further audit will be conducted to maintain licensing.  Thereafter an audit will be conducted every three years.  

In the last three months since closing on the acquisition, ARIA has faced several challenges including the DCF auditing process, all of which have been met and overcome.   In mid-July several clients contracted Covid-19 while under Partial Hospitalization care of ARIA.  ARIA temporarily halted intakes to its PHP program while these clients were quarantined and recovered.   This temporary pause resulted in a temporary dip in billings which did not affect overall profitability.  Other than this soft period, admissions and census levels have remained very high since the acquisition took place.  The Company will be reporting on the results of the third quarter in its Q3 SEC filings.  This performance was admirable given the fact that July and August tend to be soft months in the Addiction Treatment industry in Florida.  ARIA continues to run a very Covid-safe facility.  

In addition, ARIA struggled to get modifications to its building permit for the buildout of the first floor of 950 Evernia Street approved by the City of West Palm Beach.  These modifications were submitted at the beginning of June and were just finally approved in the third week of September.  This has held up the construction of the new space which will add to capacity improvements of 10 beds.  The construction is now finally proceeding full steam ahead.  

