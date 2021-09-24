Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that on 24 September 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 528,866 Ordinary shares at a price of 123.7p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 143,662,802 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Uloma Adighibe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 020 3935 4186



