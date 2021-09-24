checkAd

Werner Enterprises Associates Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Women in Supply Chain Winners

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.09.2021, 18:45  |  18   |   |   

Transportation Leaders Recognized for Outstanding Accomplishments

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (Nasdq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announces that Jaime Maus, Vice President of Safety and Compliance, and Cesile Johnson, Associate Vice President of IT Technical Operations, won the coveted Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2021 Women in Supply Chain Award.

Both Maus and Johnson bring a depth of knowledge and experience to their positions at Werner Enterprises. Maus helped lead Werner’s transition to Platform Science’s Electronic Logging Device (ELD) System. With the support of cross-functional teams, Johnson continues pursuing better tech deployment to enhance the professional driver experience. Their exceptional efforts and high marks of excellence contribute significantly to Werner’s advancements in safety and technology.

“We have no shortage of exceptional women leading the way at Werner,” said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Jaime and Cesile have showcased their leadership and played a vital role in their respective departments and the entire company. They deserve this honor.”

The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. This year’s list includes individuals from various industries, such as software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation, professional development agencies, and sourcing and procurement divisions.

“These women are just absolutely amazing,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “They’ve retooled and revamped how the world sees the supply chain and logistics industry. They’ve paved the way for future female supply chain leaders to become a part of an industry that matters, because women in supply chain matter. I’m honored to recognize and celebrate the achievements of so many female supply chain leaders.”

To learn more about Werner Enterprises and how our associates are moving the trucking industry forward through innovation, visit www.werner.com. To view the complete list of 2021 Women in Supply Chain winners, click here.

About Werner Enterprises
Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2020 revenues of $2.4 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner Edge technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065
fthayer@werner.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Werner Enterprises Associates Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Women in Supply Chain Winners Transportation Leaders Recognized for Outstanding AccomplishmentsOMAHA, Neb., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Werner Enterprises (Nasdq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announces that Jaime Maus, Vice President of Safety …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Surgalign Holdings Announces Management Changes
SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Settlement of Derivative Litigation
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Court Hearing Date to Approve Proposed Acquisition by Xeris ...
Uxin Reports Unaudited First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Discloses Receipt of Notice from NYSE American Regarding Non-Compliance ...
Bavarian Nordic’s COVID-19 Funding Agreement with the Danish Ministry of Health Receives Final ...
Elcora Closes First Tranche of Private Placement
Duck Creek Technologies Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call
Sanofi: Availability of the Q3 2021 Memorandum for modelling purposes
PGS Awarded Contract Offshore Suriname
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Smart Employee Benefits Inc. Corporate Update
Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Closing of $10.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
LexaGene Adopts Corporate Governance Charters and Policies
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...