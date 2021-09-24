Tiziana Life Sciences plc - Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2021
Advancing pipeline of next generation therapeutics and diagnostics for oncology and immune diseases of high unmet need
LONDON, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London, 24 September 2021 – Tiziana Life Sciences plc (“Tiziana”, LSE: TILS, NASDAQ: TLSA), a biotechnology company a biotechnology company focused on
innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases today announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021.
Highlights during the period:
CLINICAL PROGRAMMES
Foralumab
TZLS-401
- Announced an update on further analysis of lymphocyte subsets from blood samples from a Phase 1 study with nasally administered Foralumab in healthy volunteers.
Results exhibiting statistically significant immunomodulatory effects on CD8 cytotoxic T-lymphocytes and other inflammatory biomarkers were observed. Systemic levels of Foralumab were below
the lower quantitation limit of 8 ng/mL suggesting that nasally administered Foralumab appears to exert its effects via nasal epithelium utilizing local and lymphatic immune systems directly. These
data support other clinical and pre-clinical studies showing that this route of administration is capable of inducing site-targeted immunomodulation and anti-inflammatory effects. Furthermore
these pharmacodynamic data point to a clinical dose range that Tiziana intends to test in further clinical development among MS patients.
- Announced positive data from the exploratory clinical study in Brazil investigating nasally administered Foralumab, its
proprietary anti-CD3 human monoclonal antibody, either alone or in combination with orally administered dexamethasone ("Dexa") in COVID-19 patients. The clinical study was completed in
collaboration with scientific teams at the Harvard Medical School (Boston, USA), and INTRIALS, a full-service Latin American CRO based in São Paulo, Brazil. The objectives of the trial
were to assess safety of the treatment and to evaluate if progression of the diseases is delayed with nasally administered 100mcg/day Foralumab (50mcg/nostril). This study enrolled 39 patients
randomized in three cohorts: cohort 1, control with no treatment (n=16); cohort 2; nasally administered Foralumab plus 3 days of priming with orally administered 6 mg Dexamethasone (n=11) and
cohort 3; nasally administered Foralumab (n=12). The Foralumab treatment regimen was once a day dosing for 10 consecutive days There were no significant differences between cohort 2 and 3. All
treatments were well-tolerated. There were no grade 3 or 4 severe adverse events ("SAEs") in any of the cohorts. The CT scans of the lungs showed the improvement was approximately double
that shown in patients treated with Foralumab as compared to those in the control group. The results of the study were published in the peer-reviewed journal, Frontiers in
Immunology entitled "Nasal Administration of Anti-CD3 Monoclonal Antibody (Foralumab) Reduces Lung Inﬂammation and Blood Inﬂammatory Biomarkers in Mild to Moderate COVID-19 Patients: A
Pilot Study” in August 2021.
