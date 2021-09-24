checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc LPKF corrects Q3 guidance based on sales shifted to the fourth quarter due to logistics bottlenecks

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast
LPKF corrects Q3 guidance based on sales shifted to the fourth quarter due to logistics bottlenecks

24-Sep-2021 / 18:59 CET/CEST
Garbsen, 24.09.2021 - Due to delays caused by current bottlenecks in global outbound logistics to China and a customer project delay in China, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG concluded in a status meeting today, that solar systems produced and ready for delivery worth approximately EUR 5 million and other systems worth approximately EUR 2 million will likely not be shipped before month end. Therefore, they are not expected to be recognized as revenue in the third quarter but will shift to the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2021.

Based on that, the Management Board now expects revenue of EUR 23 - 28 million (previously: EUR 30 - 35 million) and EBIT of EUR 0 - 3 million (previously: EUR 3 - 7 million) for the third quarter 2021.

The incoming orders and orders on hand across the company continue to grow and remain very healthy. The guidance for the full year 2021 remains unchanged given the current visibility. The medium-term outlook is unaffected.

The shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG are listed on the SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ETR:LPK, ISIN: 0006450000).


