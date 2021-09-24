checkAd

New Director to Join Tejon Ranch Co. Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.09.2021, 20:15  |  21   |   |   

Directors vote to add land use attorney Susan K. Hori

TEJON RANCH, Calif., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC) today announced the addition of Susan K. Hori to the Board of Directors of Tejon Ranch Co. She will join the Board effective December 1, 2021.

Ms. Hori is a partner and land use attorney with Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, where she also serves as the head of the Firm’s Orange County office. Her practice focuses on obtaining land use development entitlements for landowners and developers, including local land use approvals, California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) compliance, and state and federal regulatory agency permits for real estate development projects.

“We are very pleased to have Susan Hori join our Board of Directors,” said Gregory S. Bielli, president and CEO of Tejon Ranch Co. “She has extensive experience and a distinguished legal career, and undoubtedly will be a tremendous asset for Tejon Ranch Co. as a member of the board.”

The hallmark of Susan’s practice is her track record of success in navigating the complex process of multiagency permits and approvals. Her clients include landowners, financial institutions, developers and builders in the residential, retail, hotel/resort, and commercial and industrial development industries.

“I’m honored to join the Tejon Ranch Co. Board of Directors,” said Hori. “The 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch is vitally important as a housing and job creator for California, and I look forward to joining with other board members to guide the Company as it unlocks the value inherent in the land for the benefit of its shareholders and stakeholders.”

Ms. Hori graduated magna cum laude from the University of Washington and earned her law degree at the University of California, Berkeley. Prior to entering private practice, Susan clerked for the Alaska Supreme Court and served as an attorney with the Solicitor’s Office in the Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C., where she represented the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

In addition to Hori, the members of the Tejon Ranch Co. Board of Directors include Board Chairman, Norman J. Metcalfe, and directors Steven A. Betts, Gregory S. Bielli, Jean Fuller, Anthony Leggio, Frawn Morgan, Geoffrey L. Stack, Daniel R. Tisch, and Michael H. Winer.

About Tejon Ranch Company (NYSE: TRC)
Tejon Ranch Company is a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company, whose principal asset is its 270,000-acre land holding located approximately 60 miles north of Los Angeles and 30 miles south of Bakersfield. For more information on the company, visit www.tejonranch.com.

CONTACT:

Barry Zoeller
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
(661) 663-4212
bzoeller@tejonranch.com﻿

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80045676-f4be-42d4 ...






0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Director to Join Tejon Ranch Co. Board Directors vote to add land use attorney Susan K. HoriTEJON RANCH, Calif., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC) today announced the addition of Susan K. Hori to the Board of Directors of Tejon Ranch Co. She will join the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Settlement of Derivative Litigation
Surgalign Holdings Announces Management Changes
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Court Hearing Date to Approve Proposed Acquisition by Xeris ...
CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Discloses Receipt of Notice from NYSE American Regarding Non-Compliance ...
Uxin Reports Unaudited First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Sanofi: Availability of the Q3 2021 Memorandum for modelling purposes
Bavarian Nordic’s COVID-19 Funding Agreement with the Danish Ministry of Health Receives Final ...
Duck Creek Technologies Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call
Cytokinetics to Host Analyst & Investor Day on October 7, 2021
Portfolio Update: Correction
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Smart Employee Benefits Inc. Corporate Update
Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Closing of $10.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
LexaGene Adopts Corporate Governance Charters and Policies
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...